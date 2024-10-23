Fourth Committee Approves Draft on University for Peace, Seeking to Expand Scope of Services to Include Conflict Prevention, Resolution Training

Acting without a vote, the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) approved a draft resolution on the University for Peace today, with delegates commending the University’s commitment to the education of women in peace and its contributions to promoting the culture of peace.

By the terms of the draft resolution titled “University for Peace” (document A/C.4/79/L.7), the General Assembly would request that the University find viable ways to further strengthen cooperation with the United Nations system. It also would request the Secretary-General to expand the scope for using the services of the University as part of his conflict prevention and resolution through the training of staff, especially those concerned with peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

Further to the text, Member States would be requested to make financial contributions, including through the establishment of scholarship opportunities, that will make it possible for the University to offer its study programmes to all students wishing to participate and facilitate the institution’s operations in host countries. By other terms, the Assembly would encourage intergovernmental bodies, non-governmental organizations, interested individuals and philanthropists to contribute to the University’s programmes and core budget so it can continue its valuable work in accordance with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Before taking action, the Committee heard from Francisco Rojas-Aravena, Rector of the University for Peace, who presented the relevant report of the Secretary-General (document A/79/272). Noting that conflicts and wars are the “overriding trends” of the international system, he warned that the United Nations is under attack. He called for creating global momentum for peace which thwarts the nuclear threat, adding that “the danger of a nuclear Holocaust is a real one”. Stressing that no single nation or group of powerful States, can tackle global threats alone — climate change, organized crime, financial crises, artificial intelligence — he urged for global cooperation and political will.

“We need to be innovative in creating prevention,” he said, underscoring the importance of early warning systems, informal spaces for dialogue and two-track diplomacy to resolve disputes before they escalate into full-blown conflicts. He also stressed the necessity of understanding the root causes of conflicts to prevent them from recurring, which is one of the aims of the University. “We must reach the peace with our planet […] this is how we can achieve sustainability for humankind,” he stressed, detailing the institution’s contributions to global peace and education through masters and doctoral programmes that are aligned with the core pillars of the UN: peace and security, human rights and development.

Emphasizing the University’s global reach, with regional offices in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, he said that by facilitating intercultural dialogue and cooperation, the University has created a diverse network of alumni, made up of more than 7,000 individuals, 65 per cent of which are women. Despite some rejections in funding and grants, the University has increased the number of scholarships and doctoral programmes as well as expanded its academic footprint with new programmes, including on women in peace, in countries like Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Italy and Somalia. Spotlighting the multiple partnerships with global foundations and UN institutions, he underscored the development of a new programme on interreligious dialogue. Noting that the University is stepping up its efforts to educate people in the culture of peace and to identify paths for effective multilateralism, he called for the institutional support of Member States, adding: “If we want peace, let us work for peace.”

The representative of Costa Rica, host to the University’s main campus, introducing the text, said “this is a three‑year exercise in renewing the vision that was born in General Assembly resolution 35/55 of 1980”. For 44 years, the University for Peace has been “an epicentre of excellence in the training of entire generations of professionals who have dedicated their lives to the prevention and resolution of conflicts based on knowledge, humanism and cooperation”, she said. Her country does not underestimate the profound significance of hosting the main headquarters of this honourable institution, she said, adding that the University has “marked our identity”. Reaffirming commitment to the peaceful dispute resolution, she said that investing in peace education is “a message of hope”, amid the proliferation of multiple conflicts.

Citing the Secretary-General's report on the University, she pointed to the expansion of the University’s academic offerings tailored to the particular needs of States, the opening of new headquarters and the efforts to optimize scholarships as vehicles of equity and social inclusion, among other achievements made in the reporting period. Also noting that the last few weeks of transparent negotiations has led to consensus on the text, she added that the widespread support for the proactive work of the University is reflected in the co-sponsorship of the resolution by 120 States. She also called on intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as interested individuals and philanthropists to contribute to its programmes and core budget.

In the dialogue that followed, Venezuela’s delegate expressed regret that the University is preparing to participate in an event outside the United Nations system, which is exclusive in nature and seeks to politicize issues such as human mobility while ignoring the root causes of this phenomenon. This does not contribute to peaceful coexistence, he said, adding that if the University gets instrumentalized in dubious political agendas, its credibility will be affected. Colombia’s delegate, praising the University’s contributions to the culture of peace, said its task is not only fundamental but also urgent.

The representative of Canada, on behalf of Australia, New Zealand and his own country, praised the dual focus of the University, which does not only excel in scholarship on acute conflicts but also provides a platform for the rigorous analysis of the underlying conditions that exacerbate these conflicts. “This holistic approach is crucial, as studies in peace must consider prevention,” he said. As the world witnesses attempts to roll back existing human rights standards, notably those protecting and promoting the rights of women and LBGTI+ people, it is important to safeguard spaces for these conversations and learnings, of which the University for Peace is one, he added.

The University is “more than an academic institution”, Angola’s delegate said. It is a community that fosters empathy and peaceful tolerance. At a time when conflicts are proliferating and international peace is being threatened on many counts, education for peace stands out as a beacon of hope. The University equips people with the tools needed for the complex task of achieving and maintaining peace, he said, adding that it has advanced its educational programmes and research initiatives. He also called on it to expand its network and to partner with prestigious universities around the world, enabling students to earn multiple degrees. Peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of justice and equity. He highlighted Angola’s efforts in that regard, including its co-hosting of the “Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace”, also known as the Biennale of Luanda.

The representative of Israel, cautioning that education is often weaponized, lamented that some actors in the Middle East use it to spread misinformation, incitement and hatred. To that end, she recalled the 7 October attack, “which is closely tied to the education system in the Gaza Strip and the indoctrination that has prevailed there for years”. Noting that many schools and universities in her country place emphasis on fostering tolerance and give students the tools to build a more peaceful society, she urged that educational programmes everywhere should promote human dignity, tolerance, solidarity, compassion and humanity.

India’s delegate highlighted the University’s contribution to the education of women in peace — 65 per cent of its alumni network are women, he noted, and its alumni are spread across 120 countries. As one of the largest troop-contributing countries, India, in 2007, became the first country to deploy an all-women peacekeeping contingent. He also noted the awards received by Indian women peacekeepers, adding that, in addition to peacekeeping, women peacekeepers from his country have also participated in outreach activities among vulnerable communities. Proposing that the University should partner with Indian universities, he said such collaborations could start with customized short-term training modules and eventually, longer-term programmes.

Similarly, the representative of Bangladesh praised the University for having a large group of female graduates. He urged it to align its academic programmes with the Pact for the Future and strengthen collaboration with UN entities promoting peacebuilding. As the world is witnessing war and conflicts, the importance of education on peace and creating experts to mediate and resolve conflict, cannot be overemphasized, he noted.

Chile’s delegate also highlighted the University’s active role in promoting women as peacekeepers and peacebuilders at the local, national and international levels. El Salvador’s delegate, praising the University’s wide-ranging academic footprint, expressed concern about the impact of reduced financing. The international community must ensure that it continues to play its important part in educating future leaders. The representative of Timor‑Leste said that the values of the University for Peace resonate deeply with his nation, which emerged from conflict and has dedicated itself to the cultivation of peace. He urged all States to integrate peace education into academic frameworks, adding: “It is through education that we learn the value of dialogue and tolerance.”