Self-Determination, Sovereignty of 17 Remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories ‘Diminished by Our Delay’, Speaker Says as Fourth Committee Opens Debate

“It is unacceptable to prolong the decolonization processes of the 17 existing Non-Self-Governing Territories,” Costa Rica’s delegate said today as the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) began its general debate on decolonization and related agenda items.

The representative added that these Territories represent generations of Indigenous Peoples whose inalienable right to self-determination and the exercise of their sovereignty is “diminished by our delay”. In that vein, several speakers urged delegations to remain steadfast in their commitment to decolonization.

In opening remarks, the President of the General Assembly, Philémon Yang (Cameroon), said that the Committee addresses some of the most pressing global challenges of our time. These include decolonization, the review of peacekeeping and special political missions and, increasingly, issues related to the exploration of outer space. “We must approach this work with clear, focused and innovative solutions, building on the spirit of the Pact for the Future,” he said.

Noting that since the last session, conflicts around the world have spread and intensified — from Gaza and Haiti to Lebanon, Sudan and Ukraine — he emphasized that the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East underscores the vital work of this Committee. “Diplomatic solutions must take precedence over brutal force,” he stressed, calling for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and for all hostages to be freed immediately and unharmed.

Highlighting the Committee’s crucial role in supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), he emphasized that millions of Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria continue to struggle in the harshest of circumstances. Only a two-State solution, based on relevant UN resolutions, can guarantee lasting peace and security for both the people of Israel and Palestine and for the rest of the region, he asserted. “Together, we can address the challenges before us and make meaningful progress towards our shared goals,” he told delegates.

In the ensuing debate, which included rights of reply regarding specific disputes, speakers spotlighted the many ways in which the people of the Non-Self-Governing Territories remain at a disadvantage. Some highlighted the link between environment, economy and society and advocated for the Territories’ full control over their natural resources. Attention also was drawn to the fact that most are small island Territories with invaluable marine wealth that deserves to be conserved for the benefit of their Indigenous populations.

The representative of Guyana, voicing concern over the exploitation of natural resources and military activities that negatively impact the people in these Territories, stressed: “Natural resources are the heritage of these peoples, including the Indigenous populations.” Citing the 1960 Declaration that calls for “immediate steps” to transfer power to the Non-Self-Governing Territories, she regretted that some remain without independence. Turning to the issue of Western Sahara, she noted that the solution to this long-standing dispute would contribute to the stability in the Sahel region.

The representative of Uruguay, aligning with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), reiterated support for Argentina’s legitimate rights in the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands*, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas. He emphasized that the Malvinas Islands constitute a sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom and urged the administering Power to cease unilateral actions, including resource exploitation and military exercises. Speaking in his national capacity, he described decolonization as “one of the most impressive achievements” but noted that “the work has not yet concluded”. The Committee is a vital platform for petitioners, he said, adding that “by granting them a direct and participatory role, the international community recognizes the agency of and the right of these Territories to take charge of their own destiny”. Stressing that decolonization is not just about independence but about fostering dialogue and respecting diverse voices, he urged the international community to “remain steadfast in its commitment to finish the decolonization crisis”.

Speaking from the perspective of a former colony, the representative of South Africa voiced disappointment that 79 years after the establishment of the UN, many people, including those in Western Sahara and Palestine, “are yet to exercise their right to self-determination”. He said “the existence of colonialism and occupation in any form is inconsistent with both the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”. His country supports the Sahrawi people. Turning to the situation in the Middle East, he warned that the ongoing war must not overshadow the quest of the Palestinian people for their statehood.

Some of the delegates shared their national post-colonial experiences, with the representative of Timor-Leste urging Member States to support the efforts of decolonized nations to reclaim their cultural narratives, as these are integral to fostering national unity and resilience. Underscoring “the necessity of dialogue and understanding to heal divisions and build inclusive societies”, he called on the countries with a colonial past to embrace a new era defined by mutual respect, constructive engagement and shared prosperity. Regarding the situation in Western Sahara, he said: “Only the Sahrawi people have the right to determine their future.” No solution should be imposed on the Sahrawi people, who should be subject of a free and fair referendum organized by the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, he stressed.

Offering a contrasting perspective, the representative of Côte d’Ivoire commended Morocco’s commitment to the United Nations-led political process on Western Sahara. Underscoring the need to focus on a political solution through compromise, he voiced full support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative, which is in line with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions as well as international law. The initiative, he said, “provides the inhabitants of the Moroccan Sahara with major political, economic and social prospects”, he said, voicing concern about the human rights situation in the Tindouf camps.

With the decolonization debate taking place against the background of the deepening Middle East crisis, several delegates highlighted the mass killing of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon and reiterated the importance of the two-State solution. The representative of Iraq said, “these crimes are shameful and they show the barbarity and aggression of the occupation forces”. Palestine must be admitted to the United Nations as a Member State. The Palestinian cause is a priority of Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy, that country’s delegate said, condemning Israel’s killings, bombings and use of hunger as a weapon against defenceless Palestinians. Bangladesh’s delegate also expressed concern about the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel, and reaffirmed support for an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, under a two-State solution based on pre‑1967 borders.

The representative of Bahrain urged a comprehensive ceasefire as did the representative of the United Arab Emirates who also stressed the importance of the release of all hostages and prisoners. Calling on Iran to “immediately end its occupation of the three UAE islands of Greater Tonb, Lesser Tonb and Abu Musa”, he said his country will spare no efforts to peacefully defend its claims.

At the beginning of the meeting, Fourth Committee Chair Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes (Latvia) commended the tireless efforts of the Special Committee to advance the decolonization agenda. “As we approach the halfway point of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism”, all Member States must redouble their efforts, she said, highlighting the Caribbean regional seminar, held in May, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Bassam Sabbagh (Syria), Rapporteur of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, presented that body’s latest report (document A/79/23).

Menissa Rambally (Saint Lucia), Chair of the Special Committee, reiterated gratitude to the people and Government of Venezuela for hosting the regional seminar. The rich discussions held among a wide range of participants enabled the Special Committee to deepen its understanding of the latest developments in the Territories. She also noted that the Special Committee dispatched a visiting mission to the British Virgin Islands, and thanked its Government as well as that of the administering Power, the United Kingdom.

In other business, the Committee considered requests for hearings by petitioners on the questions of various Non-Self-Governing Territories (documents A/C.4/79/2 through A/C.4/79/10). It granted three requests relating to American Samoa, two relating to the British Virgin Islands, 28 relating to French Polynesia, 18 relating to New Caledonia, one relating to Gibraltar, one relating to Guam, another one relating to the Turks and Caicos Islands, two relating to the United States Virgin Islands and 154 requests relating to Western Sahara. The Committee also decided to hold further consultations regarding two additional petitioners on the Western Sahara list after Morocco’s delegate expressed concern that during previous sessions, they deliberately attacked the symbols and institutions of her country.

__________

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).