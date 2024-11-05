United Nations, States Must Combat ‘Deep-Rooted’ Racism against Palestinians, Neo-Nazism, Hate Speech Targeting Minorities, Experts Tell Third Committee

The United Nations’ anti-racism commitment must extend to the Palestinian people, an independent expert told the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural) today, underscoring the need to combat deep-rooted racism against them within international policies, media narratives and institutional frameworks.

Condemning the 7 October 2023 indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Israel, Ashwini K.P., Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, emphasized the urgency of addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis and the staggering toll on human lives in Gaza.

“Systemic racism and xenophobia against Palestinians are deeply entrenched in various systems and institutions, perpetuating a cycle of violence, exclusion and elimination,” she stated, adding that this racism “not only dehumanizes Palestinians but also justifies and perpetuates the continued occupation and violence they are subjected to”. Accordingly, an immediate ceasefire must be States’ “core demand”, she asserted.

Echoing calls to proclaim a Second International Decade for People of African Descent starting in 2025, she detailed her analysis of affirmative measures in education, employment and political representation to address systemic racial inequalities. Her report (document A/79/316) urges States to design special measures based on a robust understanding of systemic racism and historical discrimination and implement monitoring systems to ensure effective implementation.

She also presented a report on combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and related ideologies (document A/79/195, voicing concern over the continued prominence of racist, nationalist and far-right political parties and organizations operating throughout various national contexts. Improving relevant national legal frameworks and employing education and public awareness campaigns are vital to combating the scourge, she stressed.

Michal Balcerzak, Chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, raised alarm about the increase of brutal violence — particularly ethnic violence — and the violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed in the context of ongoing conflicts, calling on States to respect international law and bring perpetrators to justice.

Moreover, he warned against racist hate speech by high-ranking Government officials and public figures that incites violence against minority groups, especially in the context of the ongoing conflicts. Condemning all forms of such narratives particularly against migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, Indigenous peoples and people of African descent, he urged States to cooperate with media outlets, Internet service providers and social media platforms to combat the spread of racist rhetoric.

Detailing the Committee’s work, he reported that, in March, the Ad Hoc Conciliation Commission — established upon the request from the State of Palestine against Israel — completed its work. In February, the Ad Hoc Commission adopted its report containing its findings and recommendations for a peaceful settlement of their disputes over several issues of racial discrimination, he added.

Also speaking was Kadra Ahmed Hassan, Chairperson-Rapporteur of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Elaboration of Complementary Standards. Established by the Human Rights Council in 2006 to elaborate a complementary instrument to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Committee has been working towards negotiations on a draft additional protocol criminalizing racist and xenophobic acts since 2017, she said.

During its fourteenth session in Geneva, the group had discussed how the concepts of intersectionality, xenophobia, racial profiling and discrimination on the grounds of religion and belief might be addressed in the protocol, in addition to remedy for the victims of racist acts, she noted, adding that legal experts will continue to provide guidance to the group during its fifteenth session.

“The work of the Ad Hoc Committee is […] ultimately to think of ways to strengthen the protection of all persons from the scourges of racism,” she underscored, calling on Member States to continue engaging on the issue. “We have a collective political and moral responsibility in the fight against racism and racial discrimination in all its forms and manifestations,” she said.