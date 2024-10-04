No Social Development without Peace, Third Committee Told, as Delegates Condemn Aggression by Israel, Russian Federation, and Myanmar Coup

Delegates in the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) today spotlighted the numerous challenges facing developing countries — such as armed conflict, climate change, poverty and food insecurity — and shared national and global initiatives aimed at safeguarding the rights of the most vulnerable, as their discussion on social development continued.

Reflecting the current global security landscape, several delegates from conflict-affected countries took the floor to underscore that social development cannot be achieved without peace.

Among them was Lebanon’s representative, who asserted that Israel’s aggression compounded her country’s already “exhausted economy” reeling from a 2020 port explosion and a collapse of its currency. The past two weeks have seen attacks on Lebanese territory and population, including the beeper and walkie-talkie explosions, which made no distinction between combatants and civilians. Israeli raids have already killed 600 children and displaced 1.2 million people. Those lucky enough find shelters in schools and universities while others “sleep on pavements”. Those educational facilities cannot hold classes, she said, noting that over 400,000 children, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have been displaced. Moreover, the aggression has “totally destroyed” the agricultural sector, due to Israel’s use of phosphorus bombs. Highlighting the psychological toll on the population, she said that “the Lebanese people do not live; they are just surviving.”

The global community is deeply rooted in the cycle of challenges resulting from ongoing conflicts, military coups and natural disasters threatening international peace and security, said Myanmar’s delegate. Recalling the February 2021 coup in his country, he observed that the brunt of the military dictatorship and its atrocities were born primarily by women, children, persons with disabilities and youth. Over 5700 people have been killed by the military junta, over 3.4 million displaced and over 18.6 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, mostly women and children. Consequently, instead of paying attention to social protection, he said, “We are crying for help to protect civilians from the military junta’s atrocities.”

The speaker for Haiti, where gang violence has compounded socioeconomic challenges, emphasized that social development is crucial to less developed countries, especially those facing armed conflict. “The ongoing multidimensional crisis” affecting Haiti is exacerbating the already difficult situation faced by its people. She said that rebuilding security and peace is indispensable in re-establishing legitimate State institutions, calling for international solidarity.

One in five children worldwide is living in armed conflict zones, Norway’s youth delegate added, warning that this “can set back children's education by years.” Women and girls — disproportionately affected by gender-based violence in conflict — also suffer its long-term effects. “While working to end conflict, we must also work to remain committed to social development in the affected regions,” she stressed, noting that those efforts today may reduce the lasting effects of war tomorrow.

Similarly, Georgia’s youth delegate highlighted “the extremely negative impact” of armed conflicts on children’s access to education,” stymying this fundamental right. Children in the Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions — illegally occupied by the Russian Federation — are denied this right as their native language is prohibited in schools and Georgian books are burned. “Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is leaving millions of young people without the opportunity to study,” he continued, proposing to establish a worldwide accessible digital university in Georgia to bridge digital and educational divides.

Many speakers highlighted the struggle of developing countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), proposing initiatives to ensure the provision of education, healthcare and social services to all.

Citing his country’s approach to social development as “unique and deeply inspiring”, Bhutan’s delegate said that it centres around the well-being of its people. This small, landlocked country’s five-year plan strives to reduce inequality and improve the quality of life for every Bhutanese, including by expanding healthcare access, enhancing educational outcomes, promoting gender equality and ensuring social protection for the most vulnerable. It focuses on early childhood education, mental health and maternal and child healthcare. Reiterating his country’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities, he stated: “We are not just ratifying Convention [on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities] — we are taking action, […] working to ensure that every person with disabilities has access to healthcare, education, employment and social services.” He added: “A society is only as strong as its inclusiveness.”

Picking up that thread, the Russian Federation’s representative underlined the utter importance of safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities. In particular, she highlighted the Accessible Environment programme, which focused on providing education, social services and well-equipped workplaces. Also, protecting family values and tradition is pivotal to her country, she said, drawing attention to the national family project, which aims to ensure the sustainable growth of the birth rate and increase the number of multi-child families.

“The world is witnessing a historic demographic transformation,” said Pakistan’s delegate. He added that the number of persons over 60 is projected to rise from 1.2 billion in 2024 to 2.1 billion by 2050. “This will require adjustment to every aspect of our society, economy and public policy,” he observed, underscoring the need to prioritize social protection systems, promote decent jobs as well as access to healthcare and pensions.

Detailing her country’s national poverty reduction plan, the speaker for Paraguay said that monthly income is provided to unemployed people over 65. “These efforts are possible thanks to technical collaboration with various UN systems and other countries,” she said, underlining the importance of interconnectivity.

The representative of Mongolia said that his country’s Ministry of Digital Development and Communication facilitates its digital transformation. At the end of 2023, 1,106 services from 86 public service organizations had integrated into the E-Mongolia platform, increasing access to Government services and reducing costs. “Mongolia is a young nation with a median age of 27,” he said. As youth are “pivotal in shaping the country’s future,” the Government enacted the law on the promotion of youth development and established the National Youth Council to oversee related initiatives.

Noting the need to bridge the digital divide, Ghana’s representative observed that about 2.7 billion people remain offline, with the majority residing in developing countries. Among them, women, youth and persons with disabilities face the greatest challenges, she said, noting that the digital divide exacerbates existing inequalities — widened by the high cost of Internet access in low-income countries. Calling for global solidarity to expand affordable Internet access to “leave no one behind”, she spotlighted Ghana’s digital agenda, which has integrated millions of previously excluded citizens into the formal economy.

The youth delegate from the Czech Republic voiced concern that, as the labour market recovers from COVID-19, “young men have benefited more than young women”. Further, youth fail to find jobs matching their qualifications, which limits their economic opportunities and social mobility. “We were born into a world full of rapid change and uncertainty — conditions we did not cause but must navigate,” she said, urging the creation of paid internships to close the gap between those “who can afford to work for free and those who cannot”.

Turning to climate change and sea-level rise, which threaten the very existence of small island developing States, Japan’s delegate cautioned that conflicts can be triggered and exacerbated by mass flooding, droughts, desertification and land degradation. For its part, Tokyo is striving to overcome this urgent challenge through mitigation and adaptation, especially decarbonization that is harmonized with economic growth and energy security.

Echoing that sentiment, her counterpart from Antigua and Barbuda detailed the profound consequences of climate change on small island developing countries, which struggle with limited resources. He underscored the critical need to address the vulnerabilities of specific groups within those States, including women, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Iraq’s representative observed that major challenges — such as food insecurity and climate change — prevent social development from advancing further. Calling for greater cooperation between the Global North and the Global South, he asserted: “We should put an end to the crises afflicting our countries.”