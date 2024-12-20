Palestinian Rights Committee Bureau Welcomes Historic Resolution Requesting Advisory Opinion from International Court of Justice, Rejects Actions that Obstruct Aid

The following statement was issued today by the Bureau of the General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People:

The Bureau of the UN Palestinian Rights Committee warmly welcomes the General Assembly’s adoption of a timely and important resolution to urgently request an Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third States. The path to peace begins with justice — no more, no less. This groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by Norway stands as a testament to the international community’s unwavering commitment to uphold human rights, international humanitarian law, and the urgent pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people.

By an overwhelming majority vote of 137 in favour to 12 against, with 22 abstaining, the UN Member States requested the World Court to act urgently, giving the matter top priority. This step follows closely the adoption of resolution ES-10/25, which deplored the measures taken by Israel, the occupying Power, that impede assistance to the Palestinian people, including the illegitimate legislation adopted by the Knesset against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and reaffirmed full support for the mandate of the Agency and demanded an end to the obstruction of UNRWA’s vital operations and full respect for Israel’s international legal obligations.

Israel’s relentless and brutal war on the Gaza Strip has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinians killed, the majority children and women, more than 107,000 injured, over 70,000 homes destroyed or damaged, in addition to other vital civilian infrastructure, and approximately 1.9 million forcibly displaced and suffering a humanitarian catastrophe, including starvation, cold and the spread of diseases. Now is the time for decisive action — no more impunity, no more obstruction, no more weaponization of vital humanitarian aid.

Israel must implement, without delay, all of its legal obligations under international law, including the binding provisional measures as set out by the International Court of Justice in the case brought by South Africa under the Genocide Convention to prevent further harm to the Palestinian civilian population.

The Committee Bureau reiterates its longstanding call for an immediate ceasefire, unobstructed and immediate provision of humanitarian aid, and a just and peaceful resolution to the question of Palestine that ends the Israeli unlawful occupation, enables the Palestinian people to achieve their inalienable rights, including self-determination and achieve the two-State solution on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine in accordance with international law and the relevant UN resolutions.