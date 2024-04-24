Bureau of Committee on Palestinian Rights Calls upon Trinidad and Tobago to Consider Recognizing State of Palestine

The following statement was issued today by the Bureau of the General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People:

The Bureau of the United Nations Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People visited Trinidad and Tobago from 22 to 23 April 2024 to advocate for Palestinian rights and urged the Government to consider recognizing the State of Palestine.

During the visit, the Bureau consulted with the Minister of Foreign and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Affairs and visited the Diplomatic Academy at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Islamic League. Discussions revolved around the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Interlocutors expressed widespread support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded humanitarian aid access, backing for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the promotion of a two-State solution.

The Bureau commended the depth of understanding and awareness about the Gaza situation in Trinidad and Tobago, and emphasized the importance of supporting the Palestinian people, including by establishing full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine.

The Bureau reiterates its urgent appeal for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the forced displacement of Palestinians and unobstructed access to humanitarian assistance.