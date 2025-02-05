Committee on Exercise of Inalienable Rights of Palestinian People Opens 2025 Session

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the UN and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People opened its 2025 session today, hearing from António Guterres, UN Secretary-General; Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations; and Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Michael Fakhri, Special Rapporteur on the right to food, and Hani Almadhoun, Senior Director of Philanthropy at UNRWA-USA and Co-Founder of the Gaza Soup Kitchen, also briefed.

Follow our live coverage of the meeting at https://press.un.org/en/live.