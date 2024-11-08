Sixth Committee Approves Reports of Four Working Groups, Defers Nine Requests for Observer Status

Focal Point Details Preparation for ‘Lessons Learned’ Paper on Revitalizing Work of General Assembly

The Sixth Committee (Legal) today took note of the oral reports of four of its Working Groups, deferred nine requests for observer status and heard from its focal point on revitalizing the General Assembly’s work.

Criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission

Marvin Ikondere (Uganda), Chair of the Working Group on Criminal Accountability of United Nations Officials and Experts on Mission, noted that — over the course of two meetings — the Working Group adopted its programme of work and agreed to conduct its discussions in the framework of informal consultations. Those consultations, he said, focused on whether such criminal accountability should be addressed in the form of a convention and, if so, when; the substantive issues such a convention would cover; and any matters that could be included in this session’s resolution to further enhance mechanisms for accountability.

Summarizing the Working Group’s discussions, he reported that “openness to the continued consideration of a possible convention was expressed”. However, he added that some delegations expressed confidence in the measures adopted by the General Assembly to ensure such criminal accountability and, in light of that, “the view was expressed that there were, at present, no grounds for the adoption of a convention”.

Protection of persons in the event of disasters

Antonio Lagdameo (Philippines), Chair of the Working Group on Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters, recalled the Working Group’s mandate to consider further the International Law Commission’s recommendation to elaborate a convention based on the draft articles on this topic. At its first meeting, the Working Group examined the draft articles by dividing its programme of work into five thematic clusters.

Delegations then engaged in a series of in-depth, substantive and thought-provoking discussions throughout the meeting and were given the opportunity to submit their comments on the Chair’s summary, he reported, adding: “I have endeavoured to take all such comments into account.” Further, in pursuit of balance and impartiality, he incorporated a range of contributions to ensure a representation that is nuanced, equitable and reflective of the Working Group’s extensive discussions.

The representative of the Russian Federation then took the floor to state that her delegation does not consider the annex to the report as a document on which Member States can arrive at the same common denominator.

Measures to eliminate international terrorism

Peter Mohan Maithri Pieris (Sri Lanka), Chair of the Working Group on Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism, recalled two meetings featuring informal consultations on a draft comprehensive convention on this topic. Several delegations expressed their continued interest in reaching agreement on outstanding issues, while also noting the need to ensure that work was not duplicative or damaging to existing policy frameworks. “It was stated that the draft comprehensive convention should not be used to justify criminal acts and should not affect military forces,” he recalled.

He also reported that, during informal consultations on convening a high-level conference under UN auspices to formulate a joint international response to terrorism, several delegations reiterated their support for this idea. Others, however, indicated that it would be premature without first achieving consensus on outstanding issues and emphasized that States should instead focus their efforts on adhering to already existing international instruments.

Scope and application of the Principle of Universal Jurisdiction

Gustavo Ramírez Baca (Costa Rica), Chair of the Working Group on the Scope and Application of the Principle of Universal Jurisdiction, reported that the Working Group held two meetings, conducted under the framework of informal consultations. Focusing its work on “the relevant elements of a working concept of universal jurisdiction”, he said that the Working Group also discussed “the way forward”.

Summarizing the Working Group’s discussions, he said: “Delegations generally reiterated that the main role of universal jurisdiction was to fight impunity in the context of the most serious crimes under international law.” While some stressed that universal jurisdiction plays a crucial role in the international justice architecture, others expressed concern about possible misuse or political abuse of the principle. On the way forward, some suggested that the most-constructive course would be to continue the Working Group’s efforts, perhaps with more-specific topics for discussion.

Following their delivery, the Committee took note of all four oral reports. It then turned to ongoing requests for the granting of observer status in the General Assembly.

On that, the Sixth Committee recommended that the Assembly defer to its eightieth session decisions on such requests for the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (document A/66/141); the Eurasian Economic Union (document A/70/141); the Community of Democracies (document A/70/142); the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat (document A/72/194); the Global Environment Facility (document A/72/195); the International Organization of Employers (document A/74/291); the International Trade Union Confederation (document A/74/292); the Boao Forum for Asia (document A/74/293); and the International Parliamentarians’ Congress (document A/78/141).

At the close of the meeting, Matúš Košuth (Slovakia), focal point for the Committee’s agenda item on “Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly”, took the floor to detail the input he received from delegations to date in preparation for a “lessons learned” paper on this topic. “The current session has demonstrated a growing need and interest for a deeper reflection on the working methods of this Committee,” he said.

The representative of El Salvador then welcomed the progress made by the focal point and encouraged delegations to continue actively participating in discussions relating to this agenda item. “It will make it possible for us to pinpoint the contributions that will be made in the Working Group as stipulated by the resolution,” she said.

