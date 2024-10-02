Rui Vinhas (Portugal) Chair of Sixth Committee

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Sixth Committee (Legal) elected Rui Vinhas (Portugal) Chair on 6 June. (See Press Release GA/12605.)

Prior to his appointment as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr. Vinhas served as Political Director in his country’s Foreign Ministry from 2021 to 2024, and in 2023, was designated as “Sherpa” for the Group of 20 (G20). He also held other positions in the Foreign Ministry, including Director-General for European Affairs from 2017 to 2021; Permanent Representative to the European Union’s Political and Security Committee from 2015 to 2017; and Deputy Director-General for Foreign Policy (Multilateral Affairs) from 2011 to 2015.

Between 2005 and 2010, Mr. Vinhas served as Deputy Head of Mission in his country’s Embassy in Madrid, after which he returned to Lisbon to hold the position of Department Director for the Americas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Before that, he was Diplomatic Adviser to the President between 2003 and 2005, and an Adviser in the Foreign Minister’s cabinet between 2000 and 2002. From 1997 to 2000, he served in his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, during which time he was Vice-President of the Disarmament Commission.

Mr. Vinhas holds a law degree from the University of Lisbon and has authored several articles on international relations and Portuguese foreign policy, published in academic journals and participated in multiple conferences.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5541 of 19 June 2024.