Second Committee Approves 15 Draft Resolutions including on Eradicating Rural Poverty, Assisting Caribbean Countries in Sustainable Development Efforts

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved 15 draft resolutions on an array of issues, most of them by consensus, while voting on one text addressing the need to eradicate rural poverty.

By that text, titled “Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/C.2/79/L.24/Rev.1), the Assembly would call upon all countries to promote agricultural and rural development in their national policies and renew their efforts to promote innovative approaches, including agroecology, among other approaches, to enhance capacity for food production, distribution and storage and to cooperate in the relevant areas of science, research, technology and innovation. The Committee approved it in a recorded vote of 124 in favour to 52 against, with 1 abstention (Türkiye).

Before the vote, the representative of Argentina withdrew from co-sponsorship of “L.24/Rev.1”.

Hungary’s representative, speaking for the European Union in its observer capacity, expressed disappointed that its suggestion on climate change and women empowerment was not considered. He regretted that the text takes on the ideological garb of particular Member States and objected to its wordings. The bloc therefore voted against the resolution.

India’s delegate expressed reservations about operative paragraph 23, having earlier called for its deletion as it lacked constructive engagement. She rejected one Member State’s usage of it to propagate its political ideology. Her delegation therefore disassociated from same.

For her part, Mexico’s representative noted that while her country supported the resolution, it regrets that it has no mention of the Pact for the Future. Her delegation would have preferred that various proposals to strengthen the text be linked to education of women and girls and Indigenous Peoples in combating rural poverty and social protection. The representative of the United States referred the Committee to its general statement of 13 November on trade and technology transfer, gender equality, international financial institutions, official development assistance (ODA) and the 2030 Agenda.

Noting that some countries turn a blind eye to the eradication of rural poverty, China’s delegate said the vote shows that efforts for development cooperation find favour with only a few. He stressed the need to provide greater support for developing countries in their rural poverty eradication efforts.

In one of the meeting’s more contentious moments, the Committee took up a draft titled “Towards the sustainable development of the Caribbean Sea for present and future generations” (document A/C.2/79/L.12/Rev.1), approving it without a vote, but first holding a vote on an amendment (document A/C.2/79/L.49) introduced by the Russian Federation’s delegate, who voiced regret that following consultations, preambular paragraph 10 was retained, which addresses the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement, stating that the Agreement fails to reflect the balance between maintaining and sustainably using marine resources.

The Committee then rejected “L.49” by a recorded vote of 161 against to 2 in favour (Belarus, Russian Federation), with 2 abstentions (Kiribati, Türkiye).

The Russian Federation’s representative then expressed regret that “L.49” was not approved, thereby requesting a vote on preambular paragraph 10.

The Committee then retained preambular paragraph 10 by a recorded vote of 165 in favour to 2 against (Belarus, Russian Federation) with no abstentions. It then proceeded to approve “L.12/Rev.1” as a whole without a vote.

Explaining his vote, the delegate of the United States joined consensus and clarified preambular paragraph 22 that debt swaps in appropriate contexts may be useful to support certain policy goals, including climate adaptation, but are generally unsuitable to address fundamental debt sustainability issues. He added that the language on technology transfers refers to voluntary technology transfers on mutually agreed terms.

The representative of Hungary, speaking on behalf of the European Union, welcomed the revised draft resolution, expressing concerns about the record-breaking sea temperatures. It is unfortunate, however, that preambular paragraph 10 was subject to a vote. Joining consensus on the adoption of this resolution does not imply agreement with the language used in preambular paragraph 9, he added.

The representative of Türkiye said that no effort should be spared to achieve full consensus on this text. “While we joined consensus on this resolution, we would like to reiterate that Türkiye disassociates itself from the references made in the resolution to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” she added.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that the choice to put paragraph 10 for a vote is an exception, which does not create a precedent. “With the exception of preambular paragraph 10, the other provisions of the resolution are acceptable to us,” he said.

Expressing regret, the representative of the Bahamas, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), noted the resolution had been adopted by consensus for two decades — yet for the first time, it had been brought to a vote, on the basis of preambular paragraph 10.

The Committee also took up the draft titled “International financial system and development” (document A/C.2/79/L.4/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

The representative of Hungary, speaking in his national capacity, noted that the text uses an uneven approach when referring to vulnerable groups, leaving some out of the text. He expressed particular concern over preambular paragraph 16.

Other delegations joined consensus, with the representative of the United Kingdom calling for a bigger, better and fairer international financial system — while the delegate of the United States condemned the proposed biennial summit by Heads of States to strengthen links between the UN and international financial institutions, noting that it duplicates and undermines many existing workstreams.

Next, the Committee addressed the draft on “External debt sustainability and development” (document A/C.2/79/L.42), approving it without a vote.

The representative of Colombia said that he was disappointed at the lack of will and flexibility shown by Member States to make meaningful progress to support developing countries to overcome debt challenges. The delegate of the United States joined consensus, but reiterated “concern that any calls for new international debt restructuring mechanisms may undermine the ongoing efforts to improve the debt restructuring process”, she added.

The Committee then took up “Promotion of international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on assets return to foster sustainable development” (document A/C.2/79/L.6/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

Australia’s delegate, also speaking for Canada and New Zealand, noted that, despite concerns, his group had joined consensus, while Switzerland’s representative voiced deep regret that certain important elements were withdrawn from the text, without adding progressive language.

The Committee then took up a draft on “Promoting investments for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/79/L.7/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

In explanation of vote, the representative of the United States noted the text does not sufficiently address the important work that host countries and their Governments must do to establish a conducive environment to long-term sustainable investment.

The Committee then took up a draft on “Promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, building on Agenda 21” (document A/C.2/79/L.14/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

The representative of the Republic of Korea stressed: “We cannot leave a legacy of environmental degradation that our children and grandchildren will have to bear”. For her part, the representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, voice regret “that our proposal for a high-level dialogue on pollution was rejected despite the fact that many delegations recognize the importance of this issue”.

The representative of Switzerland said it is regrettable that this resolution ignored food systems, which are essential levers for sustainable practices.

The Committee then addressed “Report of the United Nations Environment Assembly of the United Nations Environment Programme” (document A/C.2/79/L.44) approving it without a vote.

The representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer, said the resolution sends an important message on the need to mainstream the environment in the UN system, including the need to develop an internationally binding instrument on plastic pollution.

Joining consensus, the speaker for the United States said his delegation was pleased on the adoption to promote regional air cooperation on air pollution to improve air quality globally and on environmental assistance and recovery in areas affected by armed conflict.

The delegate of the Republic of Korea reminded that “we cannot leave a legacy of environmental degradation that our children and grandchildren will have to bear,” he said, calling on Member States to recommit to the mandate of resolution 5/14.

Next, the Committee took up the draft resolution titled “Combating sand and dust storms” (document A/C.2/79/L.43), approving it without a vote.

The representative of Türkiye cited operative paragraph 7, advocating for action on sustainable land management practices among other issues, while the United States’ delegate expressed support for efforts of various organizations to combat sand and dust storms including United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the outcomes of the United Nations Conferences on Human Settlements and on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development and strengthening of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)” (document A/C.2/79/L.18/Rev.1), approving it without a vote; next approving the draft “Follow-up to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries” (document A/C.2/79/L.37/Rev.1), without a vote.

The representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer, voiced regret that the key role of the Capital Development Fund was not cited in the resolution.

The speaker for the United States added that the language on technology transfer refers to voluntary transfers on mutually agreed terms.

Morocco’s delegate then introduced draft resolution “Promotion of sustainable and resilient tourism, including ecotourism, for poverty eradication and environmental protection (document A/C.2/79/L.27/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

The representative of the United Republic of Tanzania said that every Tanzanian of African descent is by law of Indigenous descent. No citizen shall have a right status or special position based on lineage, tradition or descent.

Next, the Committee turned to the draft resolution titled “Industrial development cooperation” (document A/C.2/79/L.28/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “South-South cooperation” (document A/C.2/79/L.15/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

Germany’s delegate, speaking for the European Union, introduced the draft resolution titled “Towards global partnerships: a principle-based approach to enhanced cooperation between the United Nations and all relevant partners” (document A/C.2/79/L.20/Rev.1), which was approved without a vote.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, looked forward to the fourth financing for development conference in 2024, while the representative of the United Republic of Tanzania underscored the role of partnerships in mobilizing resources, expertise and innovation in accelerating progress towards the 2030 Agenda.

Before the action, several Member States made general statements, with Argentina, Colombia, Russian Federation and Israel disassociating their delegations from some wording and terms in various drafts.