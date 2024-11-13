Second Committee Approves Two Resolutions, including on Compensation for Oil Slick on Lebanese Shores, Sovereignty of Palestinians over Their Natural Resources

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved two resolutions by recorded vote, including one requesting that the Government of Israel assume responsibility for prompt and adequate compensation to Lebanon and other countries affected by an oil slick on their shores, for costs of repairing environmental damage caused by the destruction.

Uganda’s delegate, speaking for the “Group of 77” and China, introduced the draft resolution titled “Oil slick on Lebanese shores” (document A/C.2/79/L.9), highlighting the Israeli Air Force’s destruction of oil storage tanks near the Lebanese Jiyah electric power plant, causing a leak that covered two thirds of the country’s coastline as well as portions of neighbouring countries. The leak resulted in considerable damage, he noted, including to the nation’s biodiversity, severely impacting its economy. The draft had been updated, he said, also underscoring Israel’s lack of responsibility on reparations for environmental damages to the Lebanese Government.

The representative of Israel, speaking before the vote, reiterated that the resolution lacks fairness and balance, asking why the Committee had no resolution condemning the Houthi terrorist group, which has repeatedly attacked ships in international waters — resulting in significant environmental damage. Sadly, the Committee has been co-opted by certain parties with no interest in addressing environmental harm “unless it serves as a political weapon against Israel”, he stated. He noted that in 2006, terrorists infiltrated the Lebanon/Israeli border, killing and kidnapping Israeli soldiers, sparking a weeks-long conflict that resulted in the oil spill under discussion. “Blaming Israel for an incident nearly 20 years ago caused by Lebanon’s own security failings is a deliberate and gross misrepresentation of facts,” he stressed. His delegation would vote against.

The Committee then approved “L.9” by a recorded vote of 161 in favour to 7 against (Argentina, Canada, Federated States of Micronesia, Israel, Nauru, Palau, United States), with 9 abstentions (Cameroon, Fiji, Kiribati, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Togo, Tonga, Vanuatu).

By the text, the General Assembly would reiterate, for the nineteenth consecutive year, its deep concern about adverse implications of the Israeli Air Force’s destruction of oil storage tanks in the vicinity of the Lebanese Jiyah electric power plant for the achievement of sustainable development in Lebanon. It would acknowledge conclusions in the Secretary-General’s report that studies show that the value of the damage to Lebanon damage amounted to $856.4 million in 2014.

By further terms, the Assembly would request the Israeli Government to assume responsibility for prompt and adequate compensation to the Lebanese Government and other countries affected by the oil slick, such as Syria, for costs of repairing environmental damage caused by the destruction.

Speaking after the vote, Lebanon’s representative underscored significant damage caused by the oil leak in his country, hindering its ability to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Expressing gratitude to Lebanon’s partners for supporting the resolution, he lauded the World Bank, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and International Union for Conservation of Nature for their reports. On Israel’s current aggression against Lebanon, including the use of toxic and chemical substances, he highlighted their damaging impacts on the country’s agricultural fields. This will lead to a long-term agricultural disaster as well as economic and biodiversity losses, he said, calling for an investigation into Israeli war crimes and compensation from that nation without delay.

The representative of the United States expressed disappointment that the Committee is again putting forward an unbalanced resolution unfairly critical of Israel, demonstrating bias against one Member State. Adding that his country will continue to oppose any efforts to delegitimize Israel, he said he voted no on the draft.

Iran’s delegate said the Committee was not the place to politicize and would make no further comment on the statement by the United States, which would waste time, rather than focus on the resolution.

The representative of Uganda then introduced the draft resolution “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources” (document A/C.2/79/L.40), recalling the text has significant updates — notably recalling the International Court of Justice advisory opinion of 19 July 2024. The resolution reaffirms the principle of the permanent sovereignty of the peoples under foreign occupation over their natural resources and the applicability of the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians in time of war.

The representative of Papua New Guinea disassociated her delegation from co-sponsorship of L.9 and L.59 as elements therein are inconsistent with its national position, and would therefore abstain.

Israel’s delegate noted he had requested the vote and would vote against the resolution, which ignores essential facts and is rooted in biased political motives. The Committee has chosen to single out Israel, not with one resolution but two. While the resolution addresses the natural resources of the Palestinian people, “tragically every resource meant to benefit the Palestinians has been co-opted for Hamas war machinery”. Israel has presented clear evidence, while Hamas itself has openly boasted about these actions — using the tunnels to hide themselves and 101 hostages they abducted from Israel, while the resolution and Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) have indirectly encouraged terrorist activities like those of Hamas. His delegation categorically rejected the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

Argentina’s representative then disassociated his delegation from co-sponsorship of “L.9” and “L.40”.

The Committee then took up “L.40”, approving it by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 7 against (Argentina, Canada, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, United States) with 11 abstentions.

By its terms, the Assembly would demand that Israel, the occupying Power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Further to the draft, it would recognize the right of the Palestinian people to claim restitution as a result of any exploitation, damage, loss or depletion or endangerment of their natural resources resulting from illegal measures taken by Israel, the occupying Power, and Israeli settlers in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and express the hope that this issue will be dealt with within the framework of the final status negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of the State of Palestine said approval of the resolution represents a strong reaffirmation of the inalienable rights of her people, including sovereignty over their natural resources. Stressing that atrocities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are illegal, she said Israel must be held accountable without delay. Since her last address to the Committee, Israel has continued for over a year to trample on the Charter of the United Nations and commit grave violations. Due to its incomprehensible acts, people are living through a nightmare, she emphasized, as the world simply bears witness while Israel has been allowed to act as a State above the law with brazen impunity, classifying all Palestinians as terrorists to justify its acts. It will continue to be shielded by complicit armies supporting it, she said, stressing that impunity must end and Israel must be held accountable.

The representative of Hungary, speaking for the European Union, put on record that the use of the term “Palestine” in “L.40” cannot be construed as recognition of the State of Palestine. In her national capacity, she noted that she voted yes on the draft, which does not alter her delegation’s position on the resolution adopted by the General Assembly regarding the implementation of the International Court of Justice advisory opinion, which neglects Israel’s legitimate security concerns.

Syria’s delegate noted that the crimes of genocide, destruction and displacement committed by the Israeli occupation since its inception “have also threatened to set fire to the entire region and beyond”. More than 43,000 people have fallen as martyrs, the majority of which were children and women — while the United Nations has been unable to stop the Israeli aggression, because the United States Administration has prevented the Security Council from taking any firm action. Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have led to the death of more than 100 Syrians. The crimes of the occupation against the people in Golan have been unceasing for 57 years, he stressed.

The representative of the United States said both Israel and the State of Palestine are entitled to live in security, adding that his country is committed to following the path towards a two-State solution. Noting that the resolution exhibits bias against one Member State and ignores facts on the ground, he said Member States should eradicate such unfairness if they are serious about peace in the region.

Algeria’s delegate said she voted yes for the resolution, underscoring her country’s belief that people under occupation should have sovereignty over their natural resources. Adding that damages inflicted on the Occupied Palestinian Territory will have short- and long-term economic and sociological impacts, he stressed that the Palestinian people continue to suffer from Israeli aggression. International laws that should be implemented in times of war have been completely neglected, she said, emphasizing that over 43,000 people in Gaza have been killed and civilian infrastructure destroyed, requiring years of reconstruction.

Earlier, the representative of Uganda, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, also introduced the following draft resolutions to be considered by the Committee in a subsequent meeting: “Information and communications technologies for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/79/L.33); “International trade and development” (document A/C.2/79/L.3); “International financial system and development” (document A/C.2/79/L.4); “External debt sustainability and development” (document A/C.2/79/L.5); “Promotion of international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on assets return to foster sustainable development” (document A/C.2/79/L.6); “Promoting investments for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/79/L.7); and “Follow-up to and implementation of the outcomes of the International Conferences on Financing for Development” (document A/C.2/79/L.2).

Taking up the agenda item “Sustainable development”, he then introduced draft resolutions titled “Promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, building on Agenda 21” (document A/C.2/79/L.14); “Towards the sustainable development of the Caribbean Sea for present and future generations” (document A/C.2/79/L.12); “Follow-up to and implementation of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA) Pathway and the Mauritius Strategy for the Further Implementation of the Programme of Action for the Sustainable Development of Small Island Developing States” (document A/C.2/79/L.11); “Disaster risk reduction” (document A/C.2/79/L.16); “Protection of global climate for present and future generations of humankind” (document A/C.2/79/L.21); “Implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Those Countries Experiencing Serious Drought and/or Desertification, Particularly in Africa” (document A/C.2/79/L.17); “Implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its contribution to sustainable development” (document A/C.2/79/L.19); “Report of the United Nations Environment Assembly of the United Nations Environment Programme” (document A/C.2/79/L.38); “Harmony with Nature” (document A/C.2/79/L.39); “Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all” (document A/C.2/79/L.34); and “Combating sand and dust storms” (document A/C.2/79/L.35).

Turning to further agenda items, he next introduced the draft resolutions “Implementation of the outcomes of the United Nations Conferences on Human Settlements and on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development and strengthening of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)” (document A/C.2/79/L.18); “Towards a New International Economic Order” (document A/C.2/79/L.30); “Role of the United Nations in promoting development in the context of globalization and interdependence” (document A/C.2/79/L.31); “International migration and development” (document A/C.2/79/L.29); “Follow-up to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries” (document A/C.2/79/L.37); and “Follow-up to the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries” (document A/C.2/79/L.36).

Finally, he introduced draft resolutions under subsequent agenda items, titled: “Implementation of the Third United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018–2027)” (document A/C.2/79/L.26); “Industrial development cooperation” (document A/C.2/79/L.28); “Women in development” (document A/C.2/79/L.32); “Human resources development” (document A/C.2/79/L.23); “Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/C.2/79/L.24); “Quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system” (document A/C.2/79/L.13); “South-South cooperation” (document A/C.2/79/L.15); and “Agriculture development, food security and nutrition” (document A/C.2/79/L.25).

The representative of the United States said her country is committed to implementation of the SDGs, stressing the need to leave no one behind. Noting that her delegation will post a full statement on its website on the Committee’s final day, she emphasized that resolutions must better address global challenges, adding that language on technology transfer refers to voluntary actions on agreed terms.

