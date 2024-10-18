International Community Must Address Digital Gap between Developed, Developing States, Speakers Stress, as Second Committee Takes Up Information Technology

While artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovations hold endless promise for driving prosperity and growth, the international community must urgently address the critical and widening digital gap between developed and developing countries, senior United Nations officials and Member States told the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today as it took up information and communications technologies (ICTs) for sustainable development as well as globalization and interdependence.

Juan José Martinez Badillo, Chief, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), New York Office, introduced the Secretary-General’s report “Progress made in the implementation of and follow-up to the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society at the regional and international levels” (document A/79/62). He noted that a significant development covered in the report is the emergence of generative AI, particularly large language models, into the public sphere. Generative AI represents a considerable advancement in emerging technologies, potentially marking a pivotal moment in human development and changing many aspects of society for the better. However, AI also raises concerns about possible misuse, impact on employment, discrimination, surveillance and governance. At the heart of the AI discussion is digital data and the need to urgently develop fundamental principles on data governance.

In that regard, a resolution adopted by the Economic and Social Council in July encouraged the Commission on Science and Technology for Development to establish a working group on data governance, he said. Subsequently, the Global Digital Compact formally requested that the Commission establish a dedicated working group to engage in a comprehensive and inclusive multistakeholder dialogue on data governance at all levels as relevant for development. Follow-up recommendations towards equitable and interoperable data governance arrangements include fundamental principles of data governance at all levels as relevant for development; proposals to support interoperability between national, regional and international data systems; considerations of sharing the benefits of data; and options to facilitate safe, secure and trusted data flows, including cross-border data flows, as relevant for development.

Cornelia Kaldewei, Senior Economic Affairs Officer in the Economic Analysis and Policy Division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the Secretary-General’s report “Towards a New International Economic Order” (document A/79/320), noting that poverty levels remain above pre‑COVID‑19 pandemic levels in many least developed countries and other low-income States. Challenges are compounded by multiple ongoing violent conflicts and more frequent and devastating climate-related disasters.

Meanwhile, growing digital divides and a loss of trade competitiveness in increasingly concentrated markets threaten to leave developing countries further behind, while countries’ response capacities are reduced by shrinking fiscal space and increasingly unsustainable sovereign debt levels. “Our international economic order is not fit to address these challenges and to secure a better future,” she stated — while a growing number of large economies are pursuing inward-looking industrial policies including reshoring, near-shoring, de-risking and trade-related unilateral climate actions.

The resulting fragmentation of global trade, she noted, threatens to widen existing divides, including the digital divide. In this context, the report stresses the important role of the United Nations as an inclusive forum for addressing international challenges and fostering agreement on reforms, which build on existing agreements — including those in the recent Pact for the Future — and can inform processes for the upcoming Fourth Conference on Financing for Sustainable Development and the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025.

She emphasized necessary measures that included international support for developing countries to reduce vulnerability and strengthen resilience to recurrent shocks and crises, based on measures that go beyond gross domestic product (GDP); support for developing countries to overcome persistent technology divides, including through an equitable multilateral trading system and the implementation of multilateral guardrails such as the Global Digital Compact; and establishment of a biennial summit at the level of heads of State and Government. She further called for meaningfully reforming international financial architecture to reduce the risk of debt distress; increasing access to affordable long-term financing for sustainable development; making international tax cooperation inclusive and effective; and strengthening the participation of developing countries in decision-making bodies.

Also speaking were Friedrich Soltau of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introducing the Secretary-General’s report titled “Fulfilling the promise of globalization: advancing sustainable development in an interconnected world” (document A/79/321), and Clare Menozzi, Chief of Section in the Population Division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introducing the Secretary-General’s report “International migration and development” (document A/79/323).

In the ensuing debate, Member States addressed a raft of challenges, with the representative of Singapore, speaking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), noting that in a now “more volatile and unpredictable” world, including “deepening fractures in the global economy, food and energy insecurity, and bifurcation in technology ecosystems, the operating environment for all countries” is significantly more difficult. He called for deepening economic integration between ASEAN members and external partners to strengthen the region’s resilience, as seen in the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan and its Trade in Goods Agreement upgrade negotiations.

Citing the importance of digitalization and emerging technologies, including AI, in strengthening economic integration, he said the group is negotiating its Digital Economy Framework Agreement, reviewing the Framework Agreement on Intellectual Property Cooperation and expanding the adoption of cross-border payments within South-East Asia to reduce currency exchange complexities. Further, he underscored the need to address the “multifaceted social, economic and ethical implications of AI”.

Echoing those themes, Samoa’s delegate, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island Developing States, emphasized his bloc’s unique set of economic, social and environmental challenges. Their narrow resource bases, limited economies of scale, remoteness and dependence on external markets render them vulnerable to exogenous shocks, the adverse effects of climate change and disasters. The bloc has placed digital transformation as a key development driver in the recently adopted Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (small island developing States).

Through the Agenda, small island developing States aim for resilient prosperity by harnessing technological and digital solutions to circumvent accessibility and scale constraints, improve public service delivery and build capacities in education, commerce, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation. However, accelerated technological change, combined with the competitive pressures of globalization, has expanded the digital divide between the Global North and South, with small island developing States increasing their focus on information and digital technologies, accenting collaboration.

Similarly, Grenada’s delegate, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), recalled how the COVID‑19 pandemic underscored the critical importance of digital connectivity — particularly in rural areas. However, the digital divide remains a pressing concern with small island developing States and CARICOM members facing unique challenges in building robust digital infrastructure and universal, affordable connectivity. While the rapid development of AI and other technologies presents both opportunities and risks for the region, “we must remain vigilant about their potential implications and capacity to widen existing divides”, he stated.

He called for urgent, meaningful reform of the international financial architecture, including addressing unsustainable debt burdens and access to concessional long-term financing for digital infrastructure. He strongly supported full implementation of the multidimensional vulnerability index and international support for digital literacy programmes, cybersecurity initiatives and development of local digital content. Further, there is a need for strong measures that protect developing countries’ sovereignty, privacy and ability to engage in the digital economy — which must be environmentally sustainable.

Uganda’s delegate, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, called ICT “a driving force”, expanding learning and skills — but its use has been limited for developing countries due to a lack of required infrastructure, human resources and expertise, with rapid digitalization processes putting “additional pressure on these nations”. There is therefore a need for enhanced international cooperation, technology transfer and capacity-building.

“We should leverage the role of the United Nations as the main channel in global Internet governance to take urgent action aimed at reducing the digital divide,” he stressed. Further, universal, non-discriminatory and affordable access to ICT “considering different national circumstances” must be ensured in use, management and governance. He urged focus on addressing the major structural impediments developing countries face in engaging with and accessing new and emerging technologies, including unilateral coercive measures.

Venezuela’s representative, speaking for the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said ICT is key to achieving sustainable development in a globalized, interdependent world. International cooperation is needed to close the digital divide through affordable access to technologies, technology transfer and scientific and educational exchange. He also underscored the need to prevent States and private companies from exploiting technological dominance to monopolize ICT markets.

Interdependence offers opportunities for connection to global markets, mobility of goods, services and capital. However, benefits are unevenly distributed, generating deepening gaps and disparities between countries of the Global North and South. To overcome these obstacles, international agreements on sustainable development must be strictly applied. He also stressed the importance of external debt relief, foreign direct investment (FDI) and official development assistance (ODA).

Ukraine’s delegate stressed that ICTs are essential in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and economic growth. Noting that the Global Digital Compact laid a foundation for cooperation in making digital technologies accessible to all, she said AI holds enormous potential in driving innovation for development. However, she echoed warnings on the digital divide, which is preventing equitable participation in the digital economy. In Ukraine, the Russian Federation’s war of aggression has hindered ICT development due to constant power outages and attacks on vital infrastructure, but Ukraine has continued to innovate in providing access to digital documents.

The delegate of the Russian Federation noted that “the positive expectations put on globalization have given way to less optimistic realities” and attempts to impose geopolitical confrontation has led to “a fragmentation of trade and investment”. While unilateral economic coercive measures are unacceptable and “hurt everyone”, regional integration and interaction contexts like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN and others can be maximized to cushion the negative effects of globalization and ensure sustainable development. His delegation advocates for people-focused, depoliticized and non-discriminatory scientific cooperation and technology transfer.

In a similar vein, Cuba’s delegate stressed that financial limitations facing developing countries force them to decide where they want to invest and which sector to prioritize, while millions of dollars continue to be dedicated to paying off rising debt. “We cannot accept the implementation of protectionist and discriminatory practices which hinder efforts being made by our countries to develop,” she stated, rejecting unilateral and coercive actions, especially “the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the Government of the United States of America on our country”.

On a different issue, Morocco’s delegate, speaking for the Champion countries of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, said migrants enrich societies through human, socioeconomic and cultural capacities as well as vital remittances they send to countries of origin. However, it is crucial to address exploitative recruitment and employment conditions, particularly in the agricultural sector, where workers often have irregular status or seasonal contracts. He underscored the importance of protecting their labour rights under international law, facilitating ethical recruitment and ensuring fair wages and decent working conditions.

Additionally, strengthening efforts to prevent and eradicate human trafficking requires bilateral labour agreements between origin and destination countries. The number of young people entering the labour force is projected to grow rapidly in some parts of the world where they often face insufficient job opportunities. Meanwhile, many high- or middle-income countries will experience a decline in their working-age populations, with worker shortages in many sectors. He stressed the importance of enhancing global pathways and ensuring that migrant workers have social protection in destination countries.