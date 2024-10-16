Amid Global Volatility, Partnerships between Organization, Private Sector Increasingly Critical, Speakers Tell Second Committee

Delegates Also Take Up Sovereignty of Palestinians over Their Natural Resources

In a world of rapid change and volatility, partnerships and networking between United Nations entities and the private sector are increasingly important and prevalent, a senior official informed the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today as it examined the role of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Global Compact, introduced the Secretary-General’s report on “Enhanced cooperation between the United Nations and all relevant partners, in particular the private sector”, which offers a practical, resource-effective way forward on partnerships between the UN system and stakeholders from across all sectors — with a particular focus on the private sector. She noted that there are more than 2,000 private sector partnerships under way across the United Nations system — a conservative estimate — and they are increasingly multi-stakeholder or coalition-based.

There has been continued growth in the number of UN entities pursuing partnerships for innovative financing. Yet, despite progress, partnership experts admitted the journey from “funding to financing” is still an ongoing process. UN leaders and partnership experts are seeking ways to further scale up innovative partnerships, including taking cautious risks necessary to explore new areas with the potential for scaled impact, and to build on successful partnership models. Knowing that many potential partners with the capabilities to expand the reach and impact of the UN’s work are not yet working with the Organization, partnership experts will also appreciate support for expanding the spaces where they can find and explore these opportunities.

She noted that cooperation frameworks are an entry point for articulating strong partnership strategies. Governments can also deepen engagement with the private sector through ad hoc and routine collaboration on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) transitions; and they can build on current engagement of partners in relation to development and climate priorities, such as through voluntary national reviews and the next round of nationally determined contributions. She affirmed that stronger relationships with micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises should remain a priority, while Governments can also encourage and support the engagement of their national private sectors in UN-led platforms to drive SDG acceleration.

In the ensuing debate, Member States emphasized the critical role of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in a rapidly urbanizing world, with the representative of Kenya noting that over 50 per cent of urban residents live in informal settlements — “not just a mere statistic, but a clarion call to action”. Kenya’s slum-upgrading initiatives aim to provide dignified housing for millions. Calling on the international community for collaboration as the country works towards eradicating informal settlements by 2030, he stressed: “Every person deserves, at the very least, a safe and decent home.” In 2022, 24.8 per cent of the global urban population, or 1.12 billion people, lived in slums or slum-like conditions, with projections showing an additional 360 million slum dwellers in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030 — underlining the urgency to accelerate efforts towards SDG Goal 11.

China’s delegate noted that in 2023 the urbanized population of her country reached 66.16 per cent and that it is building the world’s largest housing security system, with the green coverage ratio of urban areas exceeding 42 per cent. China adheres to a people-centred approach, seeking to promote new urbanization, modernize the urban governance system and “build smart cities”, she stated. Developed countries should fulfil their official development assistance (ODA) commitments and provide financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries. She further cited the Belt and Road Initiative as an example of China’s global cooperation.

Calling her small island developing State a compelling case study of urbanization, the representative of Maldives noted that pre-existing socioeconomic barriers meant rapid urbanization came with a hefty price. Limited land area — which is just 1 per cent of the territory — vulnerabilities to climate change and economic constraints have complicated urban planning processes, hindering the resilience and sustainability of urban development. The Government has announced a vision to transform Maldives into a fully developed country by 2040 by enhancing productive capacity, digitizing the economy and harnessing artificial intelligence. An integral part of the vision involves developing Ras Malé, the first eco-city in the country.

The representative of Indonesia stressed the importance of a whole-of-society approach that addresses urbanization globally but also considers community needs. Urban growth should occur sustainably and smartly, she said, considering the impacts of climate change, as well as technological advances and renewable energy. Indonesia is actively engaging partners in building a green infrastructure, she added, noting that South-South and triangular cooperation are vital in strengthening global partnerships to build cities and maximize sustainable change.

Meanwhile, El Salvador’s delegate said her country is focusing on resettlement programmes and land registration. It is drawing up local development plans that consider adaptation to climate change and include centres for social welfare, which are vital in strengthening urban life. El Salvador has worked together with UN system agencies — critical in strengthening the urban fabric of developing and middle-income countries and implementing the New Urban Agenda. It is working to supply safe, resilient and sustainable housing through sustainable urbanization, focusing on vital issues like clean water, road safety, inclusion, sustainability and resilience.

Striking an organizational note, Brazil’s delegate insisted that UN-Habitat must be fully equipped to fulfil its mandate — as in recent years the Programme has faced administrative hurdles that hindered its operations and its ability to secure additional resources and voluntary contributions. Brazil played a key role in the restructuring process that led to the current governance structure, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency and balanced participation. Since 2023, the Government has delivered over 25,000 new homes benefiting more than 100,000 families, and it calls for cities to be heard and integrated into all efforts, meaningfully allowing them to take ownership of the SDGs. Such efforts do not undermine sovereignty or challenge the intergovernmental nature of the United Nations, but, rather, align with current methods of work.

In a different register, Ukraine’s delegate noted that the biggest challenge obstructing city development is the Russian Federation’s ongoing war of aggression, which continues to target civilian infrastructure across his country. Schools, hospitals, residential areas and critical infrastructure have all suffered from these attacks, with challenges mounting in facing another winter. Moreover, those armed forces are deliberately targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, aiming to achieve a complete blackout. This is not only a war on the country’s sovereignty, but on its people’s right to safety, shelter and a future, he stressed, creating a uniquely difficult situation in enhancing urban resilience. Only a just and lasting peace can bring sustainable development back to Ukraine’s cities, he added.

In a related vein, Kuwait’s delegate stressed the importance of promoting partnerships in achieving international peace and security, noting his country has provided humanitarian as well as development assistance and contributed to recent infrastructure, education and health needs in various affected countries. Further noting the destruction of housing and land in the State of Palestine and Lebanon, he said the international community must provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the region through innovative financing mechanisms, which should be followed by a complete ceasefire.

In the afternoon, the Committee discussed the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.

Tarik Alami, Director of the Emerging and Conflict-Related Issues Division of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), introduced, via video link, the Secretary-General’s report “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/79/187). He noted that the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the State of Israel are witnessing unprecedented levels of death and destruction, particularly in the Gaza Strip. “The cut-off date of the reporting period is 31 March 2024; however, as the war persists, the impact today is much deeper and more alarming,” he stressed. He noted that the Secretary-General reiterated his strong condemnation of the attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Israel on 7 October 2023, condemned the continued holding of hostages in Gaza and also unequivocally condemned the widespread killing and maiming of civilians in Gaza, including women and children.

“The scope of death and destruction in Gaza has been catastrophic, unprecedented and horrifying,” he stressed, recalling Hamas’ large-scale attacks resulting in the death of over 1,500 Israelis, including women and children, with 250 people abducted. The Israeli military response has led to a catastrophic situation for 2.3 million inhabitants of Gaza, as between 7 October 2023 and 31 March 2024, at least 32,782 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children. Aid workers have also faced unprecedented fatalities, with 224 deaths — nearly three times the toll of any other conflict and including 179 UN staff members, the highest toll in any conflict. Israeli forces further escalated the use of lethal force in the West Bank, with 553 Palestinians having died during the reporting period. The destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza is unparalleled with 34,115 structures destroyed and 26 out of 36 hospitals out of service by the end of March 2024.

He noted that Israeli settlement expansion continued in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, violating international law, while movement restrictions have severely impacted Palestinians across the West Bank, disrupting access to essential services and economic activities. Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants had been suffering from inadequate access to clean water and living without consistent electricity or a proper sewage system, and as of 6 October, two thirds of the population was living in poverty with 80 per cent dependent on international assistance.

The labour market faced an unemployment rate of 74 per cent in the fourth quarter in the Gaza Strip and 29 per cent in the West Bank, while at least 727 children in northern Gaza had died from malnutrition. Further, this is the third year out of the last four that their education has been severely disrupted or completely interrupted, while 52,000 pregnant women in Gaza have been affected, with many giving birth without medical assistance. The report further advocates that Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan and its active support of settlement activity are in violation of international law, with settlements rising by 43 per cent over the past 15 years — twice the rate of the Syrian population.

In the ensuing debate, the observer of the State of Palestine said the current conflict stems from 76 years of an ongoing Nakba, 57 years of settler colonial occupation, decades of blockade and apartheid, and now a livestreamed genocide. “It is impossible to discuss sustainable development when over 43,000 people have been killed in the past year, the vast majority being women and children.” Tens of thousands remain unaccounted for, either crushed to death under the rubble or disappeared in mass graves; famine is spreading because hunger and starvation are used as weapons of war; and all essential prerequisites for sustainable development are obliterated.

From General Assembly to Security Council resolutions, and from the International Court of Justice to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the entire world recognizes the need to end these injustices, he said. In 2023, the genocidal occupation presented people with two choices, death or exile, while one year later, the Palestinian people’s response remains the same — a homeland. This unwavering commitment is rooted in the fundamental belief that the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, is non-negotiable. A future of sustainability cannot be built on the ruins of occupation and injustice. “Instead, we will rebuild our homes, continue to educate our children, plant our olive trees, harness our natural resources and live freely on our ancestral land.”

Syria’s delegate stated that after “one year of the genocide war against our people in Gaza” there have been 3,650 massacres. Gaza has been targeted by 85,000 tons of explosives and is 86 per cent destroyed. He noted that disregard of the occupation has emboldened Israel to expand its aggression to Syria and Lebanon, while “benefiting from an umbrella of impunity provided to it by some members of the Security Council”. Israel continues its plans to increase the numbers of settlers in the occupied Syrian Golan by 2027. Further, Israel exhausts natural resources in the occupied Syrian Golan, depriving the Syrian population, while occupation authorities have buried around 1,500 barrels of nuclear waste in 20 locations.

The representative of Mauritania, speaking for the Arab Group, cited irreparable damage to the Palestinian economy by the Israeli aggression, according to the World Bank. Accenting the priority of education for the Arab Group, he noted that 80 per cent of school infrastructures and facilities have been damaged or even completely destroyed in Gaza, with many buildings now being used as shelters for displaced Palestinians. According to the report, 625,000 Palestinian students have been deprived of education for the second consecutive year, while Israeli military attacks are increasing in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel is also using hunger as a weapon of war on 80 per cent of the population.

The representative of Uganda, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, stressed that Israeli violations in the State of Palestine have exacerbated already fragile conditions, further damaging economic and social development. He pledged his bloc’s support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, as well as for Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan. Expressing grave concern for the escalation in hostilities, which has led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, he noted that Gaza has been rendered uninhabitable, with 1.7 million people displaced. Further restrictions on movement have damaged its economy, leading to rising levels of unemployment, a collapse of the educational system and severe poverty, pushing the territory to the edge of famine.

Jordan’s delegate stressed that one of the most atrocious crimes by Israel is collective punishment aimed at a collapse of the humanitarian system. “Gaza has been described by UN officials as a mass grave where no place is safe,” he stressed, with 82 per cent of companies destroyed, 80 per cent of commercial operations partially or completely ceased, and agricultural assets harmed. He welcomed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice issued last July confirming that Israeli settlements, and their continued presence, dispossession of land and the illegal exploitation of natural resources are severe violations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s delegate said the Secretary-General’s report fails to completely capture the dire economic and social situation in Gaza, where Israeli atrocities continue daily. Expressing concern for the catastrophic humanitarian situation facing 2.3 million inhabitants, she called it disheartening that genocide is occurring in front of the world’s eyes. Palestinians will never enjoy sustainable development or normal life without sovereignty over their land and natural resources. They have been forced to leave their homes, possess no economic property and have been denied the inalienable right to self-determination. Economic damages include high levels of unemployment, a total collapse of the educational system and severe poverty, putting the entire population at risk of massive famine.

Rejecting that narrative, Israel’s delegate noted that this month marked the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ heinous attack on his country, one of the “darkest moments in Israeli history”. Some 101 hostages, including women, children and the elderly, are still held in brutal conditions by Hamas. For years, his delegation has made public warnings about Hamas’ relentless focus on building its terrorist infrastructure in and under mosques, schools and hospitals and in residential neighbourhoods, using massive amounts of international assistance funds to build a terror entity — “warnings that had no effect”. Tons of concrete and steel were diverted from public projects that would have ensured a better standard of life for Palestinians, but instead were used in Hamas’ preparations for their attack on Israel.

Textbooks used by UN schools have indoctrinated children, he noted, teaching them to hate Israelis and Jews. Moreover, employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) took part in the 7 October massacre, and countless UNRWA employees, including many teachers, publicly praised the killing of Israelis, being proud members of Hamas. Israel has highlighted Iran’s support for Hamas’ terrorists, for Hizbullah, the Houthis in Yemen, the regime in Syria and terrorist groups in Iraq. It has repeatedly been noted that Tehran’s regime spreads instability and death, in the region and beyond — yet “the deaths had no effect”.