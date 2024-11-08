As Conflicts Rage across Regions, Cooperation Vital for Enduring Peace, Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, First Committee Told as Session Closes

As conflicts rage across regions and tensions rise in many corners of the world, it is more important than ever to work together in the pursuit of non-proliferation, disarmament, arms control and sustainable peace, said the Chair of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) today, as it concluded its work for the session.

Weapons do not keep people safe or deter war, she said, urging all to cooperate and not compete with each other, in order to survive and thrive in our dynamic world. “We are responsible for the decisions that can take us deeper into conflict and mistrust, or that can honour the dreams of those who created the UN Charter in the ashes of war, to save succeeding generations from that kind of horror,” she said.

During the session, the Committee adopted 77 draft resolutions and decisions, requiring nearly 200 separate recorded votes in all. Statements were made in the general debate by 153 delegations. There were 435 interventions during the thematic discussions on nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction, disarmament aspects of outer space, conventional weapons, regional disarmament and security, other disarmament measures and international security, and the disarmament machinery.

When the Committee turned to consideration of a new draft resolution, titled "Weapons of mass destruction in outer space” (document A/C.1/79/L.7/Rev.1), it had before it two Russian amendments.

The first amendment (document A/C.1/L.78/Rev.1) sought to adjust the language of the sixth operative paragraph, which, in the original text, recalls the obligations of States parties under multilateral treaties related to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, including those pertaining to testing. It urges Member States, taking into account article IV of the Outer Space Treaty, not to develop nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction specifically designed to be placed in orbit around the Earth, to be installed on celestial bodies, or to be stationed in outer space in any other manner.

The sixth operative paragraph in the proposed amendment would read as follows: recalls the obligations of States parties under multilateral treaties related to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, including those pertaining to testing. It urges Member States not to develop, test or place nuclear, chemical and biological weapons or any other kinds of weapons specifically designed to be placed in orbit around the Earth, to be installed on celestial bodies, or to be stationed in outer space in any other manner. It was defeated by a vote of 41 in favour to 66 against, with 49 abstentions.

The second amendment (document A/C.1/79/L.79/Rev.1) would have introduced a new paragraph following operative paragraph 6, calling on all States, and above all, those with major space capabilities, to take urgent measures to prevent for all time the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force in outer space, from space against Earth and from Earth against objects in outer space, as well as to seek through negotiations the early elaboration of appropriate reliably verifiable, legally binding multilateral agreements. It was defeated, by a recorded vote of 42 in favour to 65 against, with 49 abstentions.

Then, the draft as a whole was approved by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 5 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Fiji, Iran, Russian Federation, Syria), with 6 abstentions (Belarus, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Lebanon, Nicaragua).

By the terms of “L.7/Rev.1”, the General Assembly would emphasize the need to advance further measures with appropriate and effective verification provisions, as early as possible to prevent an outer space arms race, which could involve a combination of legally binding obligations and political commitments, and could relate to, inter alia, the threat or use of force against outer space objects, prohibiting the placement of weapons in outer space, preventing the possibility of the extension of armed conflict into outer space, as well as measures and efforts to reduce the risk of tensions arising from misperceptions and miscalculations.

Also, the Assembly would affirm the obligation of all States parties to the Outer Space Treaty, including not to place in orbit around the Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction, install such weapons on celestial bodies, or station them in outer space in any other manner.

Speaking after the vote, Egypt’s representative said the two amendments would enrich the text. Cuba’s representative said she supported a “crystal clear message” on the need to prohibit the placement of any type of weapon in outer space and, thus, had voted in favour of the Russian Federation’s amendments. She added that her support was premised on the understanding that they would have helped to move the resolution towards this aspiration.

Guatemala’s speaker explained her abstention on the amendments as having to do with a “procedural issue”. She urged that they be given sufficient time for debate. Costa Rica’s representative, explaining the delegation’s abstention, said the amendments “go beyond the goal put forward by the proponents of the resolution”.

The representatives of Djibouti, India and Mexico said they had voted in favour of “L.7/Rev.1” as a whole. Mexico’s speaker said that his country is determined to support any initiative that leads to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, which includes outer space. He emphasized that the international community should be concerned about the use or threat to use any nuclear weapons, not only those that could be placed in outer space.

Among the supporters of the resolution was Israel’s representative, who said she sees great importance in preventing an arms race in outer space. She looks forward to the discussions on different approaches and potential measures. Their necessity, interrelationship and actual content should be based on mutual understanding and consensus-based decisions.

The speakers for both Indonesia and China stressed the need to bridge different approaches to the resolution. The delegate for China also noted that currently the risks and challenges to outer space are on the rise. His country advocates for the peaceful use of outer space. He is of the view that efforts by the Assembly should focus on facilitating negotiations on a legal instrument on arms control in outer space as the fundamental way to maintain outer space security.

The representative of the Russian Federation deeply regretted that a significant number of States either abstained from expressing their position on the Russian amendments or expressed a neutral position or failed to vote entirely. Those Member States “have taken full responsibility upon themselves for the negative consequences that could arise following the adoption of “L.7/Rev.1”, which he sees as an attempt by the United States to conceal its true plans to weaponize and militarize outer space.

He said he was compelled to vote against “L.7/Rev.1” because, in its current form, “It represents nothing more than a set of good intentions which, as we all know, the road to hell is paved with”. At stake is the security and sustainability of outer space activity, as well as international security and intergovernmental cooperation in outer space exploration.

Also taking a recorded vote was a draft resolution on addressing the legacy of nuclear weapons and providing victim assistance and environmental remediation to Member States affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons (document A/C.1/79/L.74). It was approved by 169 in favour to 4 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom), with 6 abstentions (China, India, Israel, Pakistan, Poland, United States).

By the terms of “L.74”, the Assembly would urge Member States, which have used or tested nuclear weapons or any other nuclear explosive devices, to share, as appropriate, technical and scientific information regarding the humanitarian and environmental consequences of such use and testing with affected Member States. It would call on Member States to contribute technical and financial assistance.

Explaining his support of “L.74”, the representative of the Republic of Korea said it has been its long-standing position that the reference to victims of nuclear weapons should be rephrased in a more general manner to take into account the entirety of the survivors’ experience, regardless of their origin or nationality.

India's delegate said he had abstained given his country’s approach, based on the serious threat posed by nuclear weapons. The text does not sufficiently differentiate between the impacts and use and testing of nuclear weapons or between the different kinds of tests that have been conducted.

France’s representative said she was unable to support “L.74” which does not sufficiently recognize the efforts already undertaken. Also, it aims to establish an international liability regime that ignores the bilateral or national measures in force. It also refers to the legal regime created by the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which France does not recognize and considers to be incompatible with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). However, France is not unaware of the consequences of nuclear tests and will continue to fully invest in assistance to victims, as it has been doing.

Acting without a vote, the Committee approved a draft resolution on countering the threat posed by improvised explosive devices (document A/C.1/79/L.62). By its terms, the Assembly would express grave concern over the devastation caused by the increasing use of improvised explosive devices by illegal armed groups, terrorists and other unauthorized recipients, which has resulted in thousands of casualties. It would express concern over the increased use of and sophistication of the design and means of detonation of improvised explosive devices, including the use of new technological advancements by illegal armed groups to design, manufacture and deliver improvised explosive devices.

The Committee approved its provisional programme of work for 2025. Prior to its passage, the Russian representative, in seven interventions, asked for a postponement of action, as his delegation had been unable to participate in the programme’s development. He reminded all about the unissued United States visas for several members of his delegation. The delegations of Syria, Cuba, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea supported his proposal, while the United Kingdom, United States, Netherlands, and Bulgaria opposed it. Before the meeting was adjourned, the representative of Iran exercised his right of reply.