First Committee Told Certain States Declaring Outer Space ‘a War-Fighting Domain’, Accelerating Military Build-Up, Increasing Risk of Arms Race

Outer space is facing severe security challenges, with certain countries declaring it a war-fighting domain, accelerating their space military capability build-up and heightening the risk of an arms race, the representative of China told the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) in its thematic debate today.

“Space war cannot be won and must never be fought,” he said, calling outer space a global commons and new frontier for international cooperation rather than an arena of competition and confrontation. China advocates for the peaceful use of outer space and is committed to the negotiation and conclusion of a legal instrument on outer space arms control.

He urges the world community to act swiftly to maintain peace and security in outer space, adding that vigilance should prevail against new challenges. He cites, among them, the rapid growth of commercial space companies, which have ventured into the military domain under the “pretext of civilian use”.

The representative of the Russian Federation, speaking on behalf of Egypt, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Belarus, Cuba, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe and Syria, expressed concern over the plans declared by certain States that include placement of weapons in outer space, in particular, strike combat systems. The group was troubled by the threat of use of force in outer space, from space against Earth and from Earth against objects in outer space, as well as the use of outer space for combat operations.

He said the group will undertake all possible efforts to prevent outer space from becoming an arena for military confrontation and to ensure security in outer space activities. It supports the efforts aimed at the globalization of international steps not to be the first to place weapons of any kind in outer space and calls on all States to join these initiatives.

Additionally, he said, outer space should be used in compliance with international law for the benefit of all nations, regardless of the level of their economic, scientific or technological development. The group calls for all to refrain from any methods and means or any activities that risk damaging the space environment and the long-term sustainability of outer space activities for all participants.

The representative of the United Kingdom said the world has entered a more competitive and adversarial era of international relations. “With each passing year, the risks of an arms race, escalation and conflict in space grow, and the potential consequences become more serious and widespread as our collective dependency on space services deepens.” Strengthening space security must be a priority for this Committee and for the global community.

Since the Committee began its work this year, almost 100 satellites have been launched, adding to the more than 10,000 active satellites currently in orbit, he said. The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center estimates that there are more than 100 cyber and jamming attacks against critical national infrastructure related to space systems every week. Challenges to space security are complex and growing fast, and everyone has the responsibility to work together on measures to address and prevent them.

He said the Russian Federation may have blocked consensus on the report in the Open-Ended Working Group on Reducing Space Threats, which emerged from a “UK-led” approach, but it has not been able to temper the new life and energy that the Working Group breathed into the task of preventing an arms race in outer space.

The delegate for Pakistan said that the risks and potential for conflict in or from outer space have deepened, as has reliance on outer space in every aspect of daily life. The most glaring manifestation of these risks is an emerging arms race and the weaponization of outer space. The interplay between defensive and offensive capabilities, particularly the integration of missile defence systems with space-based technologies, is undermining strategic stability at both global and regional levels.

He warned that any conflict that erupts in or originates from outer space “will not be confined to that realm”. “The fallout will ripple across all domains of life, with devastating consequences for us all. Even nations without space assets will not be spared.”

Paraguay’s representative said the world faces a proliferation of initiatives that seem to make it more urgent to protect outer space. “As a recent space nation, we reiterate the recognition of the rights and obligations that derive from the exclusively peaceful use of outer space,” he said. Technological developments, including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, must be tools for peace and not used to facilitate the placement of any type of weapons in space.

Similarly, Hungary’s speaker said the increasing use of dual-purpose technologies in space complicates matters and presents a significant challenge. These technologies can be employed for both civilian and military purposes, which makes it difficult to discern whether they are for peaceful purposes or are weapons. Such uncertainties underline the urgent need for transparency and trust between nations.

She said it is fundamental to ensure that outer space remains a domain free from conflict, weaponization and threats posed by the deployment of weapons of mass destruction. Given the increasingly critical role that space plays in global infrastructure, economy, security, cooperation and, critically, the well-being of all, Hungary encourages strict adherence to international norms and treaties to prevent destabilizing practices.

Likewise, Spain’s speaker said dual-use activity in space and the tense international environment require an acceleration and intensification of efforts to create a peaceful, safe and stable space environment. Space is a common good, and its use belongs to all humanity. Her country is firmly committed to the prevention of weapons in outer space, which is fundamental to security and stability. International law and international humanitarian law apply to space. At this time of grave tension, maintaining peace and security requires, more than ever, different forums and confidence- and transparency-building measures.

Indonesia’s speaker expressed deep concern about the growing militarization of outer space, from the development of anti-ballistic missiles and satellite surveillance to anti-satellite tests. These activities not only increase risks but also create debris that threatens the domain’s peaceful use. States should demonstrate a shared political commitment to foster an environment conducive to meaningful negotiations on a legally binding agreement to prevent an outer space arms race. The approach must be comprehensive and forward-looking and take into account weapons of mass destruction and a variety of other weapons systems.

Preventing an arms race in outer space remains a critical objective, Malaysia’s delegate agreed, particularly in view of strains on the multilateral disarmament and security architecture. It is imperative that outer space is protected in the common interest of all States and used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

He appreciates ongoing efforts to ensure focused, single-track discussions by the UN membership. This is important in preventing parallel processes, which would be especially challenging for developing countries and may lead to fragmentation of the substantive discourse in this field. Inclusive forums are needed to facilitate constructive dialogue and deepen collective understanding of long-standing and emerging space issues.

Also calling for international regulations, the representative of Chile said the use of outer space must be peaceful and sustainable and serve the interests of humanity. Under no circumstances should it be a theatre of war. It is necessary, therefore, to prevent an arms race and an escalation of armed conflicts there. The growing dependence on the services provided by objects in orbit means that outer space, its threats and its challenges know no limits. Therefore, it is essential to join forces towards a common path that allows continued progress in maintaining peace in space.

Similarly, Italy’s delegate reaffirmed his commitment to the goals and principles of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and recalled the obligation contained therein not to place weapons of mass destruction in outer space, in particular nuclear weapons. “A nuclear detonation in space would have devastating effects on the space infrastructure and activities on which the entire economy of many countries depends.” He welcomed efforts to merge the two open-ended working groups on outer space established last year by this Committee, because the two approaches are complementary and not incompatible.

Rights of reply were exercised by the representatives of the United States, Israel, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Jordan and the Republic of Korea.

In the afternoon, the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) and Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) held a joint panel discussion on possible challenges to space security and sustainability. Adedeji Ebo, Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, and Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, took part in the discussion.

Other panelists included Sherif Sedky of Egypt, Chair of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space; Rafiq Akram of Morocco, Incoming Chair of the Committee on the Peaceful uses of Outer Space; Usman Jadoon of Pakistan, Chair of the United Nations Disarmament Commission; Manuel Metz, former Chair of the Interagency Space Debris Coordination Committee — German Aerospace Center; and Ana Maricela Ávila Becerril, Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Costa Rica to the United Nations and Contributor to the Pact for the Future process on space matters. The meeting also heard a video message from Bassem Hassan of Egypt, Chair of the Group of Governmental Experts on Further Practical Measures for the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space.

For more information, including on the discussion with delegations that followed, please see Fourth Committee Press Release GA/SPD/814.

