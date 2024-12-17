Delegates Approve Funds to Implement Draft Requesting International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion, as Fifth Committee Considers 2025 Budget Implications of 3 Texts

Delegates at the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today approved a draft decision that would provide nearly $300,000 in 2025 to support a General Assembly text that, if adopted, would request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel’s obligations as an occupying Power and UN Member State in relation to the presence and activities of the UN, other international organizations and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

After an appeal by the Israeli delegation for a recorded vote, the draft decision “Request for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third States” (document A/C.5/79/L.3) was approved with 111 delegates voting in favour, 4 against (Argentina, Hungary, Israel, Paraguay) and 8 abstaining (Cameroon, Czechia, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova, Romania, United States). The funds would support A/79/L.28/Rev.1, by which the Secretary-General proposes resources of $298,900 (net of staff assessment) under Section 7, International Court of Justice, from the proposed 2025 programme budget, representing a charge against the contingency fund.

The representative of Israel said that while her delegation holds deep respect for the International Court of Justice, a vote is needed because such crucial issues should be considered only if a draft resolution is first adopted by the Assembly. She pointed to the tendency to treat issues relating to Israel with “undue urgency and politicization”. The schedule for the draft’s adoption is set for any time this week. “This accelerated timeline raises serious concerns about the politicalization of the process,” she said, encouraging Member States to vote against the text to uphold accountability and impartiality in using the rules of procedure.

Revising Peacebuilding Fund’s Terms of Reference

Elizabeth Spehar, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, presented the Secretary-General’s report “Revision of the terms of reference of the Peacebuilding Fund” (document A/79/541). The Assembly’s decision, through resolution 78/257, to introduce assessed contributions for the Fund will give it more predictable resources.

“It underscores that peacebuilding is a core business of the United Nations,” she said, noting the resolution asked the Secretary-General to revise the Fund’s Terms of Reference. The Peacebuilding Commission convened three consultation meetings, open to all Member States, this year to do so. Key changes include a new process for programming assessed resources and increasing the Fund’s Advisory Group from 10 to 12 members to allow for greater geographic representation. In addition, dedicated annual reporting on the use of assessed contributions will be provided and the Secretariat plans to organize an annual, interactive strategic dialogue with the Commission to seek forward-looking advice.

These actions respond to the resolution’s call for increased transparency towards, and oversight by, Member States. “I would like to underscore that national ownership remains a core principle for the Fund, as it has been from the beginning,” she said. This is shown through the National Joint Steering Committees, co-chaired by the UN Resident Coordinator and concerned Government authorities at the country level, which pinpoint the peacebuilding priorities to which the UN can contribute and guide the Fund’s strategic use.

Fifth Committee Chair Egriselda Aracely González López (El Salvador) drew delegates’ attention to the related report of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) (document A/79/673).

The representative of Uganda, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, said the revision reflects a fragile and delicate balance after difficult consultations. “However, it has been regrettable to find that the first-time practice on the proposed programme budget in 2025 for financing the Peacebuilding Fund is not fully in line with resolution 78/257,” he said, stressing that any selective implementation, distortion of the content, or even undermining the resolution is unacceptable. He noted the Group’s collective scale in the 2025-2027 scale period will increase to more than 30 per cent, or about $15 million, in assessed contributions — three times its amount in 2005, when the Peacebuilding Fund was established. “It is unreasonable and unfair that developing countries bear the heavy burden of peacebuilding financing; developed countries, however, continue to evade their primary responsibility of peacebuilding financing,” he added.

Member States have a legitimate right to oversee and supervise the assessed contributions and play the central role in revising the Fund’s terms of reference, under the guidance of the Fifth Committee, in strict accordance with UN financial regulations and standard budgetary procedures. “Any narrative that links the revision of Terms of Reference with the reopening of negotiations is a distortion of facts and deliberate to avoid oversight of the assessed contribution,” he stressed, adding that “there is no evidence that strengthening oversight and accountability will affect flexibility”. He also regretted the late introduction of this agenda item, almost two months after the Secretary-General’s report was finalized on 21 October 2024.

Revised Estimates for General Assembly’s Seventy-eighth Session

Christophe Monier, Director of the Programme Planning and Budget Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, presented the Secretary-General’s report “Revised estimates resulting from resolutions and decisions adopted by the General Assembly at its seventy-eighth session” (document A/79/554). The report lays out the details of five resolutions (78/282, 78/317, 78/318, 78/332 and 78/330) and two decisions (78/558 and 78/560) that would impact the 2025 proposed budget and require an appropriation of $4.45 million (net of staff assessment of $330,200). This would comprise nearly $1.7 million under section 2; $135,600 under section 3/Add.2; $170,600 under section 8; $1.41 million under section 9; $284,500 under section 10; $421,400 under section 28; $81,400 under section 29B; $196,300 under section 29C; and $61,600 under section 34.

The Chair also drew delegates’ attention to ACABQ’s related report (document A/79/7/Add.27).

The representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina noted the appropriation of $389,400 to support Assembly resolution 78/282, which established the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica. Her delegation believes the report’s recommendations are reasonable and would enable proper annual observance of the Day and the establishment of the proposed outreach programmme, “The Srebrenica Genocide and the United Nations”.

However, “While we are fully aware of the current financial situation of the UN, we still fail to understand the arguments and reasoning in ACABQ’s recommendation for only a P-3 position in the Office of Special Adviser for the Prevention of Genocide and a temporary one at that,” she said, calling for the establishment of a least one permanent position to sufficiently implement the outreach programme, which requires sustained commitment and engagement.

The representative of Serbia said her delegation had presented its views regarding the establishment of this Day during the first half of the year. The entire process surrounding the resolution was highly politicalized and lacked input from people from the region. Its preparation took place in secret. More than half of the Member States did not vote for it. Noting the United Nations challenging financial resources, she said its limited financial budget should provide assistance to communities in conflict and post-conflict situations to encourage reconciliation, but this resolution does not point in that direction. As such, Serbia does not agree with allocation of the planned funds to implement the resolution or the establishment of new positions, she said.

United Nations Convention against Cybercrime

Mr. Monier then introduced the Secretary-General’s statement (document A/C.5/79/20) regarding the programme budget implications of the draft resolution contained in the Report of the Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes on its reconvened concluding session (document A/78/986). Among its provisions, the report calls for the Assembly to adopt the draft Convention against Cybercrime and open it for signature until 31 December 2026. If the resolution is approved by the Assembly, an additional appropriation of $2.57 million (before staff assessment) would be required in 2025.

The Chair then drew delegates attention to the Advisory Committee’s related report (document A/79/7/Add.35).

The representative of Viet Nam noted that the resolution endorses the draft United Nations Convention against Cybercrime and proposes designating Ha Noi, Viet Nam, as the first location for the Convention’s opening of signatures. The Assembly is to take final action in the coming days. The Viet Nam Government reiterates its commitment to provide the necessary resources to ensure that hosting the signing ceremony in Ha Noi would place no additional financial burden on the United Nations. “Our priority is to facilitate participation from all Member States, with a particular focus on supporting delegates from the least developed, landlocked and small island countries,” he said.