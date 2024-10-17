Fifth Committee Delegates Welcome Upcoming Inauguration of Newly Renovated Africa Hall in Ethiopia, Progress on Upgrading UN’s First Net-Zero Emissions Building in Chile

Delegates in the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today welcomed the imminent inauguration of the newly renovated historic Africa Hall at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa as well as progress on renovations at the North Building at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), expected to be the first net-zero emissions building in the United Nations system.

Africa Hall Is a Symbol of Hope and Unity

The representative of Uganda, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, called the inauguration of Africa Hall on 21 to 24 October a “milestone” as the Hall serves as a symbol of hope and aspiration for African people. It is “a showcase to exhibit how far they have come in their uphill struggle to overcome their challenges and the magnificent cultures and heritage they have managed to conserve”, he added.

Ethiopia’s delegate said the Hall is an iconic building that has housed ECA for decades and signifies the birthplace of the then Organization of African Unity. “It’s a place where the continent’s pressing challenges of the time were discussed and various courses of action to address them have been charted out,” he said. African Member States stood in solidarity to ensure Africa’s independence, growth and development. As the Hall’s host, Ethiopia has worked closely with the United Nations to successfully complete the project and donated sufficient land for the Hall’s visitors’ centre.

Speaking on behalf of the African Group, the representative of Egypt said the Group appreciated the Ethiopian Government’s donation of land and thanked all countries making voluntary contributions. “The Africa Hall is the birthplace of African unity,” he said, adding the Group is pleased the construction project is slated for full completion late next year. The representative of Rwanda said the Hall’s renovation represents an important milestone that blends historical significance with modern safety and building standards. The building is critical in providing a venue for Member States, he said, adding the ECA should have the resources it needs to shape Africa’s future.

ECLAC Facility Heads into Net-Zero Energy Zone

The representative of Mexico, speaking on behalf of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States, said the North Building renovation at ECLAC headquarters in Santiago aims to deliver a renewed, modern and sustainable facility that complies with the highest construction regulations and standards. The facility is seismically safe and environmentally responsible by reducing emissions and improves working conditions for all personnel.

“Thus…the North Building could become a symbol of environmentally sustainable premises for the United Nations at large,” he said, noting a key objective of the renovation is to achieve “net-zero” energy status. This would significantly reduce both energy consumption and operational costs. He also thanked the Chilean Government for its support since it donated land in 1960 for the ECLAC headquarters.

Uganda’s representative, again speaking for the Group of 77 and China, noted the North Building is expected to be the first “net-zero” edifice within the United Nations system. He welcomed the construction progress, which is expected to end this year.

The representative of Saudi Arabia said her delegation is fully aware of how efficient management of property and United Nations infrastructure can lead to more efficient operations. “Investing in development and efficient infrastructure provides a safe and enabling work environment,” she said, stressing the need for these projects to follow best practices and be accountable and transparent.

Secretariat Reports Deliver Updates on Construction and Property Management Issue

Kelvin Ong, Director of the Field Operations Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, presented the Secretary-General’s reports detailing progress in the renovation of Africa Hall (document A/79/222) and the North Building (document A/79/220).

The ninth progress report on the Africa Hall renovation includes information on design development, procurement activities, project governance, risk management services, progress in construction work and the status of voluntary contributions, along with an updated project schedule and cost plan. Scheduled for inauguration on 21 October, the Hall’s final completion is slated for late 2025 as closeout activities are carried out by the project team. ECA remains committed to deliver the project within the maximum overall $56.9 million cost approved by the Assembly.

Turning to the report on the North Building in Santiago, he said the updates included in this sixth progress report indicate a code-complaint, safe, functional and efficient office building will be substantially completed in January 2025. Final completion is slated for December 2025 and ECLAC is committed to delivering the project within the maximum overall $19.1 million cost approved by the Assembly. The project’s photovoltaic and wastewater treatment plant and other components are in their final stages of implementation and commissioning.

Jakub Chmielewski, Vice-Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), presented its related reports for the Africa Hall (document A/79/7/Add.9) and the North Building (document A/79/7/Add.8).

He noted that for Africa Hall no outstanding major contractual requirements are expected beyond those in the closeout phase. The Advisory Committee trusts that ECA shall monitor and correct any defects and carry out quality assurance assessments so the project is delivered within the Assembly’s approved budget. He also expected an update in the next progress report on the budget and operations of the Hall’s visitors’ centre.

Turning to the North Building project at ECLAC, he said the Advisory Committee trusts every effort will be made to strictly adhere to the planned schedule despite the two‑month delay at the start of closeout activities.