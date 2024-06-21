Fifth Committee Approves $5.59 Billion Budget for 14 Peacekeeping Operations, Service Centres, Headquarters Support Staff, Concluding Resumed Session

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today approved nearly $5.6 billion to keep 14 peacekeeping missions, two service centres and support staff at Headquarters in operation for the coming year, as it concluded its second resumed session.

By sending the General Assembly 20 resolutions and one decision, the Committee covered the financing needs of these missions from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025. All but one of the texts were adopted without a vote. The exception dealt with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its financing document, which the Committee approved by a recorded vote of 130 in favour, to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Paraguay).

Closing Remarks

The representative of Uganda , speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , reiterated the Group’s gratitude to the men and women who continue to serve in the various peacekeeping missions of the United Nations and paid special tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and died in the pursuit of peace on behalf of the Organization. With respect to the agenda items that were before the Committee this session, he noted the increasing number of items that are being concluded at a skeletal resolution. He expressed hope that in the future, the Committee will make greater efforts to have negotiated outcomes and give appropriate guidance to the Secretariat on the Organization's management.

The representative of Ethiopia , speaking on behalf of the African Group and aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, welcomed the adoption of the mission-specific comprehensive resolutions that set a good precedent for this Committee to provide guidance to peacekeeping missions based on their unique context and operational requirements. Furthermore, the Committee adopted resolutions moving the closing missions — UNOCI and UNMIL — to the agenda on closed peacekeeping missions. It has also adopted a substantive resolution on MINUSMA — which is finalizing its withdrawal — and UNAMID.

Nevertheless, she expressed regret that the Committee was unable to adopt a resolution on the support account, noting the urgent need for the Committee to provide comprehensive guidance on this item. Also, the Committee should put the UN Office to the African Union under the right funding stream and organizational setup to effectively coordinate the critical relation between the African Union and the Organization. Underscoring the need for the Secretary-General to closely coordinate with host countries of peacekeeping missions, she said that “the views and perceptions of host countries and communities should take centre stage in mandates’ implementation.” Involvement of national staff is also an area that remains to see much improvement, she added.

The representative of the United States said that, today, the Committee has ensured that the UN will have sufficient resources to perform one of its most important functions — peacekeeping operations. “For the upcoming fiscal year, we will be adopting a fiscally responsible budget for $5.59 billion — a reduction of nearly $100 million from the Secretary-General’s proposal and more than $700 million less than last year’s budget,” he stated. With this budget, the resources needed by peacekeepers who operate in some of the world's most dangerous environments will be provided to protect human rights and advance peaceful transitions. Stressing that peacekeepers' work is dangerous — often resulting in loss of life — he said that “with today’s budget, we enabled these brave men and women to do their work”.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as an observer, welcomed that the peacekeeping budgets for the 2024/25 financial cycle were adopted in record time, and almost 99 per cent of the resources requested by the Secretary-General were approved. The Committee also made progress on closed and closing peacekeeping missions, with essential discussions on ensuring timely payment of troop- and police-contributing countries and contingent-owned equipment and improving the Organization's liquidity situation. Additionally, the Committee started reviewing the Secretary-General’s request to provide adequate, predictable and sustained funding to the resident coordinator system.

However, she expressed regret that, this year, again, “a non-constructive bargaining mindset continued to hinder our efforts to build compromise and forced us to adopt skeletal resolutions in a number of items”. For the fourth consecutive year, the Committee was unable to provide any guidance to the Support Account, the Global Service Centre and the Regional Service Centre beyond the ACABQ. “These support functions are key to improving the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions and enhancing the operational capabilities of the United Nations; they deserve more than rubber-stamping the recommendations of our technical advisory body,” she stated. The Committee’s second resumed session should also be allocated adequate and realistic time to conduct its work, she added.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that, during the session, his delegation employed an evidence-based approach that was reflective of the realities and needs on the ground and prioritized mandate implementation, operational flexibility and budget discipline. Stating that “this politically aware, but technically driven, approach” is crucial to success in the Fifth Committee, he said that — while there are achievements of which to be proud — several items saw skeletal or no action. He therefore urged those present, going forward, to remember that “consensus can only be achieved through flexibility, compromise and all delegations embracing mild discomfort for the greater good”.

The representative of Japan welcomed that the Committee agreed to provide adequate and necessary funding to the peacekeeping budget, which will enable missions to continue to deliver on their mandates effectively and efficiently. However, she expressed regret that the Committee could not adopt a cross-cutting resolution for the second consecutive year. She also advocated for setting realistic closing dates from the beginning of sessions: mid-December for the main session and mid-June for the second resumed session. “It will help structure our work efficiently and minimize unnecessary difficulties for the Secretariat and missions,” she added.

The representative of Uruguay , aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, welcomed delegations’ work to achieve consensus on budgets for peacekeeping missions. He expressed concern, however, over the lack of progress on certain items — including on cross-cutting issues and the peacekeeping support account — noting that the Committee continued “interminable” discussions that led to stalemates and the use of drafting changes as a tool in certain cases. Many valuable things were discussed and plenty of ideas were advanced, he added, nevertheless pointing out that the Committee has yet to reach consensus on certain issues.

The representative of Botswana , aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, stressed that the resources allocated to individual peacekeeping missions must be adequate to support their mandates. While welcoming consensus on budget reductions, she urged the careful assessment of long-term impacts and sustainability during their implementation. Further, missions must be adequately supported in their drawdown and transition phases, and the safety and security of all deployed personnel must be prioritized. Welcoming upcoming discussions on the resident coordinator system, she underscored that such system is “fundamental” to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The representative of Viet Nam , aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, welcomed delegations’ efforts to find common ground on a funding model for the resident coordinator system. Underlining the need for adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for that system, he said that this is a prerequisite for UN development agencies to “respond to the needs and priorities of each country” — especially developing ones. Further, finding a suitable funding model must be accompanied by efforts to strengthen the role of resident coordinator offices in each country, and any such model must account for developing countries’ priorities, needs and capacities.

CHANDRAMOULI RAMANATHAN, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget , said he appreciated the Committee’s timely approval of the peacekeeping budget and its consideration of the resident coordinator system at the same time. He urged delegates to accelerate the approval process next year as it helps managers to smoothly carry out year-end processes. With the start of a new peacekeeping budget cycle, he noted the precarious liquidity situation of the peacekeeping missions, which can frequently operate in complex environments. Despite a decreased peacekeeping budget, the outstanding payments of $413 million are among record levels. Even with aggressive liquidity management, additional infusions of cash will be necessary for mission managers to carry out transactions and pay salaries in July. He appealed to Member States to pay their assessments, adding that the Secretariat is intent on continuing its culture of efficiency and strict budget methodology.

The representative of Egypt , speaking on behalf of the Fifth Committee Chair, said that, together, delegations have “managed a considerable level of success during this session”. Nevertheless, he expressed both concern over the increasing number of skeletal resolutions and deferrals and hope that future sessions will see more outcomes. “The success of this session is collectively owned, and the shortcomings — if any — are our responsibility as Chair,” he added, stating that his delegation looks forward to working with the incoming Chair and all delegations in the future.

