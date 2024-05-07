Mission in Mali Must Have Necessary Resources to Finish Its Work, Country’s Speaker Says, as Fifth Committee Reviews 2024/25 Budget for Three Peacekeeping Operations

The representative of Mali called for the necessary resources to ensure the stabilization mission in his country can liquidate its operations on schedule by year’s end, as the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today examined the proposed 2024/25 budgets for that mission as well as two other peacekeeping operations and their logistics and support entities.

The Committee reviewed reports by the Secretary-General, the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), and other entities on the financing of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) (documents A/78/635, A/78/761, A/78/744/Add.11, A/78/763 and A/78/821) the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) (documents A/78/597, A/78/737 and A/78/744/Add.4), and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) (documents A/78/629, A/78/754, A/78/744/Add.13 and A/78/742).

The representative of Mali said that his country has worked in good faith with the United Nations to ensure an orderly, coordinated and secure withdrawal of MINUSMA. The first phase was smooth, but the second phase was undermined by the Mission’s “grave shortcomings”, including environmental damage through its abandonment of rubbish and debris in containers and at times in the open air. Resources must be allocated to ensure the implementation of appropriate measures to decontaminate and process waste and debris. The General Assembly should also allocate necessary resources to facilitate the work of the Mission’s liquidation entity to conclude its operations within the established timeline — set for 31 December 2024, he said.

Introducing the Secretary-General’s reports containing the budget proposals was Chandru Ramanathan, Controller and Assistant Secretary-General, Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, who noted that the proposed 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 budget for MINUSMA is $207 million, down 76.1 per cent or $659.8 million, compared with the approved resources of $866.8 million for the 2023/2024 period. The decrease is due mainly to the withdrawal of military and police personnel, the phased separation of staff, and the downsizing of the aviation fleet, he said, adding that the Secretary-General is seeking General Assembly approval to donate mission assets with a net book value of $42.5 million to Mali.

As for UNISFA, he said that the proposed 2024/25 budget is $301.2 million, up 4.9 per cent or $14.0 million from 2023/24. Of that increase, $4.9 million is attributed to the proposed establishment of 12 posts, including the delivery of the mine action programme formerly provided by the Mine Action Service through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), as well as higher salary scales and increased danger pay requirements for national staff. The rest is attributed to higher fuel and freight costs and higher contractual costs for rental and operation of aircraft.

The Controller said that the proposed budget for UNMISS is $1.3 billion, up 11.5 per cent or $132.4 million, mainly due to the Mission’s expanded mandate on the protection of civilians and electoral support. The increase reflects $69.8 million for the planned deployment of additional military and police personnel, $31.0 million for the proposed establishment of 75 new posts and $31.6 million for the proposed acquisitions of support, such as the provision of accommodation, information technology and communication equipment, and the establishment of six team sites to expand the Mission’s footprint in hotspot areas, he added.

Ben Swanson, Assistant Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, introduced the report of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) to provide its evaluation of UNMISS’ contribution to strengthening the rule of law and accountability in South Sudan from 2018 to 2022. He drew attention to the three recommendations to UNMISS: develop a strategy to document best practices and lessons learned from initiatives; strengthen partnerships to leverage comparative advantages working with United Nations country team entities; and coordinate a capacity assessment leading to a joint strategy. “All three recommendations were accepted and are being implemented,” he reported.

Mr. Ramanathan then introduced the Secretary-General’s reports on the 2022/23 budgetary performance (document A/78/601) and the proposed 2024/25 budget (document A/78/722) for the Regional Service Centre in Entebbe, Uganda; and the 2022/23 budgetary performance (document A/78/613) and proposed 2024/25 budget (document A/78/735) for the United Nations Logistics Base at Brindisi.

Regarding the Entebbe facility, he said the proposed $48.2 million 2024/25 budget to maintain the facility is up 10.4 per cent, or $4.6 million, compared to $43.6 million for 2023/24. There is a $2.8 million increase for civilian personnel with the proposed establishment of 31 posts, transferred from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) on a cost-neutral basis. Other reasons for the increase include lower vacancy rates for international staff, National General Service and United Nations Volunteers; and higher salary rates for national staff. Operational costs are up $1.7 million mainly due to the acquisition of equipment past its useful life and the inclusion of services transferred from MONUSCO.

Regarding the Brindisi base, the proposed $68.6 million budget to maintain the facility in 2024/25 is up 4 per cent, or $2.6 million, compared to the $66 million 2023/24 budget. The proposal includes a $2.8 million increase for civilian personnel, due to a lower vacancy rate for international personnel; the application of a higher post-adjustment multiplier; higher salary rates for national staff; and updating the euro to United States dollar exchange rate. This was partially offset by the elimination of three General Service posts due to the closure of MINUSMA. The increased requirements are also partially offset by reduced operational costs, $0.1 million, primarily from the acquisition of communications and information technology equipment and vehicles undertaken in prior years.

The Committee Chair drew delegates attention to related reports of the Advisory Committee (documents A/78/744/Add.6 and A/78/744/Add.5).

The representative of Uganda, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, noted the 20 per cent increase in the budget line for facilities and infrastructure at the Brindisi facility and wanted to know the urgent reason for repairs. He noted the significant imbalance in gender parity and geographical representation at the facility, with 169 female staff, compared with 255 male staff. Western European and other groups make up 80 per cent of the staff, including all D1 and higher positions. He emphasized the importance of achieving gender parity, he said.

Turning to the Entebbe Centre, he said the Group wants to discuss the evolving landscape as several missions in Africa close or are downsized. Noting that the Centre is abolishing 29 posts, he emphasized that the facility will carry out residual activities for closed missions as it still provides efficient service delivery to 15 client missions. In his national capacity, he reiterated the Ugandan Government’s unwavering support for United Nations activities at the Centre and UN peacekeeping operations in the region and beyond.

The representative of Ethiopia, speaking on behalf of the African Group, said the Entebbe Centre will support 15 client entities during the current budget period, including six peacekeeping missions and eight special political missions, as well as other UN offices and mandates. It will also provide residual liquidation support to closing and closed missions and provides service in volatile, insecure and remote environments. The Centre needs adequate resources as it assumes critical administrative and budgetary functions and carries out United Nations support for African peace support operations, she said. The Group is concerned that 33 posts were vacant as of March 2024 and urges the Secretariat to consider using favourable incentives to retain staff, she added.