Unlock Growth Through Trade, Make Africa Clean Energy Superpower, Deputy Secretary-General Urges at Flagship Event

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, to the Opening of Unstoppable Africa (Global Africa Business Initiative 2024), in New York today:

Welcome to the third annual flagship convening of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI). Three years ago, we gathered here to explore the possibilities of investing in Africa and building the future we all envision.

Since then, our world has experienced seismic changes. The global landscape, already volatile, has grown more uncertain. Conflicts, geopolitical tensions, economic disruptions and an escalating climate crisis have exposed the fragility of our systems.

Yet, through this darkness, we see African leadership shining through. Here, I commend Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission for his outstanding leadership over the last decade. Under his leadership, we have seen the signing of the landmark African Continental Free Trade Area, a stronger relationship between the AU and the UN through the signing of the AU-UN Framework on Implementation of Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda, and his championing of GABI.

We see Africa’s economic leadership in the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 — a groundbreaking step that amplifies Africa's voice in global economic governance. It ensures that the continent's development priorities are part of the decisions shaping a more equitable and sustainable future.

The African Continental Free Trade Area is further evidence that Africa’s economic leadership is accelerating, poised to drive jobs, growth and economic integration into the future.

Meanwhile, we see Africa’s peace leadership as the African Union continues its strong commitment to peacekeeping, focusing on conflict resolution and governance reform in Sudan, Ethiopia and the Sahel, and silencing the guns by 2030.

We see Africa’s political leadership in many leaders’ efforts to strengthen the institutions of democratic governance. The unconstitutional changes of power we see in some countries are deeply troubling — but in as much as they are the exception, not the rule, we must ensure our democracies deliver lest this becomes the norm.

We certainly see African leadership in the global transition to renewable energy — from the continent’s rich natural resources, to the increasing number of African solar, wind and hydropower projects, to its place as a home for the critical minerals required to power the renewables revolution.

We see Africa’s innovation leadership enabled by the African Union’s Startup Policy framework which provides a road map for member States to create policies that empower the next generation of innovators.

Africa’s unquestioned demographic leadership, with a youthful and rapidly growing population — is an unparalleled asset, that can capitalize on the sweeping advancements in technology and leverage a thriving creative and cultural economy to drive sustainable growth and development across the continent.

African leadership also demands looking at persistent challenges that are blocking our progress — including financial constraints, security concerns, and infrastructure gaps. Addressing these issues requires ongoing international efforts, peacekeeping initiatives conflict resolution and targeted investments in infrastructure development.

Addressing these challenges is what the next two days are all about. Unlocking solutions through cocreating, collaborating and leveraging our networks. For these discussions will be pivotal — not just for Africa's future, but for shaping the global future we want.

We meet at a crucial time, just days after the announcement of a new Pact for the Future. This Pact is a renewed commitment to global solidarity. It’s more than just a political document; it’s an opportunity for Africa to address its unique challenges and accelerate progress towards sustainable development through stronger international cooperation and equitable resource allocation.

This includes more support for the SDG Stimulus and badly needed global financial architecture reform to help ease the debt crisis of so many developing countries, including in Africa.

This year, consistent with our theme "Unstoppable Africa", GABI will delve into five key areas that will guide our conversations and shape our collective future.

First, unlocking inclusive growth through trade. The African Continental Free Trade Area offers a framework to create the largest single market in the world. We'll explore how to break down trade barriers, foster economic integration, and build regional value chains — ensuring that no one is left behind, especially women, youth and marginalized communities.

Second, making Africa clean energy superpower. With its abundant solar, wind, and hydropower resources, Africa has the potential to be a global hub for renewable energy. In this discussion, we’ll identify pathways to harness this potential and lead the world’s energy transition.

Third, supercharging Africa’s digital revolution. The continent is leaping forward in fintech, e-commerce and digital education, transforming economies and societies and creating new jobs and sources of prosperity for Africans. We'll focus on how to accelerate this digital transformation to ensure that all Africans benefit.

Fourth, sport. From football stadiums to the Olympic Games, Africa's talent is shining on the global stage. But, it's not just about the talent on the field — it’s about leveraging sports as a driver for economic growth, social cohesion and cultural diplomacy off the field, too.

Fifth, African creativity for the world. We will explore how Africa's rich cultural heritage and creative talent can drive global impact and economic growth, creating jobs for our youth while showcasing African excellence on the world stage.

Today, Africa’s promise is clearer than ever. We have seen what is possible. Africa is not just participating in global conversations. Africa is leading them.

As the world confronts challenges, Africa offers solutions — whether in energy transitions, digital transformation, or inclusive trade. GABI is our platform to own this potential and explore how Africa can continue to drive global progress.

I look forward to the transformative discussions and groundbreaking ideas that will emerge over the next two days.