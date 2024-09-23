More Support still Needed for Haiti’s Multinational Security Support, Long-Term Development Aid, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Ad Hoc Advisory Group

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the Leader-Level Meeting of the Economic and Social Council Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, in New York today:

On behalf of the United Nations Secretary-General, I have the honour to join you for this high-level event — and stand together in solidarity with Haiti during these critical times.

I would like to thank Canada, the Chair of the Economic and Social Council Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, for their active efforts to support a coordinated and coherent approach to Haiti’s stabilization and sustainable development.

The security situation in Haiti remains extremely preoccupying — and poses major threats not only to the people of Haiti but also to peace and security in the region.

Gang violence continues to ravage the country. Heavily armed gangs attack police stations, loot hospitals, occupy courthouses and destroy other critical installations. These are deliberate efforts to erode State authority, sow chaos and make it easier to prey on vulnerable communities.

Between January and end-August alone, the United Nations has documented more than 3,400 people killed and 1,600 others injured in gang violence — with over 1,000 people kidnapped by these groups.

Other shocking human rights abuses have been amply documented, including rape, forced recruitment and exploitation. More than 578,000 people are internally displaced, over half of them children. Nearly half of the population are food insecure and lack access to clean drinking water.

The proliferation of armed gangs in the capital has led to an alarming rise in sexual and gender-based violence mainly against women and girls. In some areas, health service providers have reported receiving 40 rape victims a day. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must face justice.

Many children are victims of crossfire, exploitation and trafficking, forced to join gangs and increasingly used to carry out attacks. [UNICEF estimates that 30 to 50 per cent of gang members are children.]

Haiti's situation exemplifies a vicious cycle where decades of development deficits are deepened by ongoing insecurity and political instability. This cycle has severely hampered any progress towards sustainable development, deeply affecting the socioeconomic fabric of the nation. Haiti also has one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the Western Hemisphere. These daily horrors must stop.

The Haitian National Police face significant shortages of human, material and financial resources. They need sustained and generous international support to equip and empower them to tackle the escalating gang violence and to protect Haitians from violence.

The deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission in June is a welcome development. I salute the commitment of Kenya, Belize and Jamaica, who have currently deployed personnel to the Multinational Security Support.

The UN Trust Fund for the Multinational Security Support has received $67 million in voluntary contributions from Member States, out of a total of $84 million pledged. Still, much more is needed to ensure the Multinational Security Support can fulfil its mandate. This is why the Secretary-General has consistently urged Member States to contribute to the Multinational Security Support.

However, addressing security concerns alone is insufficient. Enhancing educational opportunities, health care access, social protection and economic development is crucial to breaking the cycle of poverty and instability and foster a resilient society. Breaking the cycle of violence requires both political solutions and security measures — in parallel.

Progress on the establishment of transitional bodies is urgently to ensure that the elections timeline agreed by Haitian stakeholders and the restoration of democratic institutions by February 2026 does not slip. I call on all political stakeholders in Haiti to reaffirm their commitment to the political accord and roadmap to re-establishing democratic institutions.

Finally, continued international support and collaboration are essential to ensure these political milestones are complemented by strong development policies. Today, nearly half of the population needs humanitarian assistance. Despite this dire situation, only one third — 36 per cent — of the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan remains funded.

I urge donors to step up, contribute to addressing these urgent needs while pledging long-term development aid that addresses the root causes of instability. The Secretary-General and the entire United Nations remain steadfast in our commitment to the people of Haiti. Together, let us continue to do everything we can to bring peace, stability and sustainable development — for all Haitians. Thank you.