President Geingob Dedicated His Life to Liberating Namibia, Serving Its People, Says Deputy Secretary-General, at Memorial Service

Following is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s message on the occasion of the memorial service for President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia, in Windhoek today:

On behalf of the Secretary-General and the United Nations, it is truly an honour to be able to join you today to mourn the passing and celebrate the life of a husband, father, friend, grandfather, veteran of the anti-colonial struggle and visionary leader: President Hage Geingob.

I saw firsthand those struggles and the gains at the celebration of Namibia’s independence as a young Nigerian and appreciated that after years of brutal colonial rule and the wickedness of apartheid. It was a momentous occasion. Freedom won at great cost. But to see that Namibian flag raised was truly remarkable.

President Geingob dedicated his life to liberating his country and serving the people of Namibia. And he is central to this country’s recent history. From the humble beginnings of a teacher to his participation in the struggle for independence, to his long service as both Prime Minister and President.

President Geingob was a man of strong principles. But these were not mere theoretical positions. They were fierce beliefs that he devoted his life to: From leading the strikes for the rights of students, to ensuring the voice of SWAPO at the United Nations and dismantling an apartheid administration as Prime Minister. A disciple of human rights — who was central to drafting the Namibian Constitution, which has them at its heart.

He was an advocate of the Sustainable Development Goals — including climate action — he championed this country’s trailblazing green hydrogen projects; a strong believer in women’s rights who promoted women in public life; and a proud African and multilateralist whose presence was strongly felt at the United Nations and who advocated for our continent on the world stage.

All of us best honour his memory by following his example and continuing his work. By championing the principles he lived by: Anti-racism, justice, democracy, solidarity and human rights for everyone. And dedicating ourselves to putting them into effect and building on this strong foundation.

President Geingob leaves a gaping hole in many lives and in the hearts of Namibians. But he has also left a rich bank of wisdom and memories that we can all hold on to and build.

On behalf of the United Nations, our sincere condolences once again to the people of Namibia, the Government and to President Geingob’s family. But particularly to my sister, Monica Geingos, who has long been a friend in the fight for economic justice, health rights, and an ally to the voice of youth in Namibia and beyond.

President Geingob, to you I say, we will always cherish the memory of a gentle giant with a wonderful warmth, an exceptional sense of humour. At the last General Assembly, we joked that I had more grandchildren than he did.

But he had most of all a burning commitment to a better world for everyone. May your soul rest in perfect peace. And may you soar high on the wings of angels.