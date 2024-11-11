United Nations Regional Centre Launches Podcast Dedicated to Highlighting Voices of Women from Latin America, Caribbean Working in Disarmament

NEW YORK, 11 November (Office for Disarmament Affairs) — The United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNLIREC) is delighted to announce the launch of its new podcast series, Women, Forces of Change: The Podcast, which is dedicated to highlighting the voices of women from Latin America and the Caribbean who work in disarmament.

Over the course of 10 episodes, listeners will be invited to reflect on the importance of women’s voices in peace, security and disarmament. “At UNLIREC, we are proud to provide a platform that celebrates and supports women who are making forward strides in traditionally male-dominated fields,” said Soledad Urruela, Director of UNLIREC. “This podcast will spotlight their achievements, the challenges they overcome, and their vision for a safer and more equitable world.”

Women, Forces of Change: The Podcast features a diverse lineup of women, including experts, diplomats, policymakers and civil society leaders from across Latin America and the Caribbean, who will share their personal journeys and insights on advancing peace and security worldwide.

Featured guests include inspiring women leaders such as Kettly Julien (Haiti), Ana Pamela Romero (Mexico), Mayla Alejandra de León (Guatemala), Clarissa Rojas (Peru), Elizabeth Ward (Jamaica), Tamika Henry (Guyana), Nadine Bushell (Trinidad and Tobago), Constanza Bucarey (Chile), Carina Solmirano (Argentina) and Juliana Aguiar (Brazil). A special episode will feature Maritza Chan Valverde, Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the United Nations, and Dennis Francis, Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, who, together with Ms. Urruela, will reflect on the progress in the United Nations General Assembly resolution on women, disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control. The podcast series launched on 8 November and will run for a month, with the final episode airing on 8 December to coincide with the fourteenth anniversary of the adoption of the resolution.

Women, Forces of Change: The Podcast will be available on platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube, and will feature conversations in English, Spanish and French.

For more information, please visit https://unlirec.org/en/publicacion/women-forces-of-change-the-podcast/ and follow UNLIREC on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Background

Women, Forces of Change: The Podcast is funded by the Government of Canada and is aimed at strengthening and promoting the key role of Latin American and Caribbean women in disarmament and security in the region.

This podcast series builds on UNLIREC’s original publication series Women, Forces of Change, which has highlighted the contributions and perspectives of over 200 women in disarmament since 2012. =

About UNLIREC

The United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, is one of three regional centres under the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. Since its establishment in 1986, the Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean has worked to promote peace, security and disarmament in the region.

For more information, please contact information@unlirec.org.