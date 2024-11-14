The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General in Baku

It’s Thursday as they say, so it must be Baku.

Today the Secretary-General is in Baku where he is wrapping up his visit to the COP29 [twenty-ninth United Nations Climate Conference]. He spoke at the convening on non-State actors net-zero credibility and transition plans.

He urged all non-State actors to create robust, accountable transition plans by COP30 next year.

“Now is the time to fast-track, not backtrack,” he said. “The time for ambition and transparency. Not greenwashing.”

Mr. Guterres also heard from climate scientists, young people from his Youth Advisory Group and other youth representatives as well as members of civil society. He urged youth to keep fighting for climate action and reiterated that he stands with them and will keep pushing leaders to reduce their emissions in alignment with the 1.5°C goal.

And tomorrow he will be heading to the G20 [Group of 20] meeting in Rio de Janeiro. We will have a more formal announcement on his plans while in the G20 to share with you tomorrow.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

I have quite an update for you on our operations in Gaza as well as the West Bank, and that comes from our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). From Gaza, they warn that ongoing hostilities across the Gaza Strip continue to kill, injure and displace Palestinians on a devastating scale. The conflict also continues to pose unacceptable risks to aid operations, despite our repeated calls for safe, unimpeded access to reach people in need.

Yesterday, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that 14 out of 20 humanitarian trucks collected from the newly opened Kissufim crossing were shot at and looted, injuring three of our drivers. The remaining six trucks reached a warehouse in Deir al Balah.

For months, we have been calling for the opening of more land routes, both into and within Gaza.

But we also need increased access and security assurances — as well as more supplies — so that aid can quickly reach all people in need across Gaza at the scale necessary. It is also vital that essential commercial goods can enter the Gaza Strip.

As we have said repeatedly, it is critical that Israeli authorities facilitate the movement of aid workers and supplies across the Gaza Strip. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that another three missions planned by OCHA and the World Food Programme (WFP) to reach besieged parts of North Gaza Governorate today were rejected.

In Gaza City in recent days we, along with our humanitarian partners, visited nine sites hosting internally displaced people so as to carry out an assessment as to what these people need. Shelters are obviously one of the most pressing priorities, as well as food, hygiene kits and other essential items.

Members of the assessment mission also met with partners working in Gaza City to scale up humanitarian assistance for the roughly 120,000 people who have been displaced by the Israeli siege from North Gaza Governorate to Gaza City.

Despite access restrictions and other challenges, the humanitarian community in Gaza remains determined to reach Palestinians across the Strip with support.

In the south, the Gaza desalination plant’s power line has finally been repaired, after intense efforts, including advocacy efforts. This will significantly boost the production of desalinated water in southern Gaza. OCHA says that 20,000 litres of chlorine for the treatment of drinking water have also arrived in the south — enough to ensure safe supplies for up to one month.

However, distribution remains a major challenge due to damaged pipelines, fuel shortages and the lack of water storage containers. It is critical that adequate fuel and other essential supplies can enter the Gaza Strip on a reliable basis to support the Strip’s beleaguered water infrastructure.

And turning to the West Bank, we have a new update on the worsening situation there from our humanitarian colleagues. They warn that Israeli forces continue to use lethal, warlike tactics that seem to go well beyond standard law enforcement measures. OCHA tells us that between Tuesday of last week and this Monday, three of the 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces were hit by air strikes.

Demolitions also continue across the West Bank, displacing people and affecting their livelihoods and access to critical services.

This has been especially pronounced in East Jerusalem. Between 5 and 11 November, 50 out of 62 Palestinians displaced, due to demolitions citing lack of permits, were from East Jerusalem, nearly half of those people were children.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that just yesterday, Israeli authorities demolished a residential building in the Al Bustan area of Silwan, which housed a community centre. This facility was a lifeline for more than 1,000 people, offering workshops, scouting, sports and cultural activities for women and youth groups. Suffice to say, the loss of this centre is a serious blow to that community.

** Lebanon/Israel

Moving to Lebanon, concluding his three-day visit to the area, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will head to Israel tomorrow to meet with officials there.

In Lebanon he met with senior Lebanese officials and with members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of troop-contributing countries to our United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission. In all his meetings, Mr. Lacroix reiterated calls for a cessation of hostilities and underscored that the UN supports diplomatic efforts towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

We remain of course gravely concerned by the continued exchanges of fire between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hizbullah.

From midnight to noon today, local time in Lebanon, thirteen air strikes were recorded by UNIFIL throughout its area of operations. UNIFIL reports that IDF operations in southern Lebanon and clashes with Hizbullah are continuing. Our peacekeepers report intense clashes, air strikes and indirect fire in the area of Shama in Sector West. IDF activity also continued in the east of UNIFIL’s area of operations with clashes near Houla.

We remind all parties of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property, and to respect the inviolability of United Nations premises at all times.

We are also aware of media reports and claims by the parties about strikes outside our Mission’s area of operations, both in Lebanon and Israel.

The increasing impact on civilians remains of grave concern and we condemn all loss of civilian lives.

Parties to conflict must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. We continue to support efforts towards a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution.

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

Staying in Lebanon. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, yesterday, a humanitarian aid convoy of 14 trucks delivered emergency assistance — including food, health and water, hygiene and sanitation supplies — to the area of Ras Baalbek in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate. This is the first convoy since 23 September of this year.

Meanwhile, air strikes continue across the country, particularly in densely populated areas of Beirut’s southern suburbs, causing heavy damage and displacement. Again, we reiterate that the use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas must be avoided.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that Lebanon’s children are now enduring the deadliest phase of the war. More than 80 per cent of all children killed in Lebanon over the past year have been killed in the last 50 days.

Yesterday, in one day alone, 13 children were killed in three separate Israeli air strikes on Mount Lebanon Governorate. That is what the Lebanese authorities are telling us.

Our humanitarian colleagues say that the number of injured people is also on the rise. Authorities in Lebanon report that more than 14,000 people have been injured since October of last year, putting undoubtedly additional pressure on an already highly strained healthcare system in that country.

** Haiti

Coming back to this hemisphere and to the country that is just off the coast of Florida and that is Haiti. OCHA tells us that the recent insecurity continues to fuel the dire humanitarian situation there.

Since Sunday, 10 November, more than 4,300 people were forced to flee their homes in Port-au-Prince and neighbouring towns, that is what the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is telling us.

Despite the insecurity and access restrictions, we along with our partners are responding to the growing needs resulting from the continued and increasing violence.

In the past two days, UNICEF has provided cash to nearly 1,500 people in displacement sites in Port-au-Prince. The UN Population Fund and IOM have deployed mobile health clinics and are also providing clean water.

Starting today, the WFP is delivering assistance to more than 50,000 internally displaced men, women and children in the capital Port-au-Prince. WFP is aiming to reach more than 135,000 displaced people with hot meals by the end of November.

Across Haiti, WFP has also provided cash to nearly 100,000 people and is delivering daily meals to 430,000 children in 2,000 schools across the country.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) distributes medicine and medical supplies to health centres.

The UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti calls for $674 million and is 45 per cent funded with $289 million in cash received. Not to state the obvious, but we desperately need more resources to help people in Haiti right now.

** UN Global Service Centre

A quick note on an agreement signed between the Government of Italy and the United Nations on a new agreement to improve the facilities of the UN Global Service Centre, which is our logistics base located in lovely Brindisi, Italy.

The agreement coincides with the base’s thirtieth anniversary and sets the stage for a new phase of its development. In addition to maintaining its core function to support peace operations, the Global Service Centre is also called to provide more services to other entities, and to develop broader cooperation with regional organizations.

The Head of our Department of Operational Support, Atul Khare, expressed our gratitude for this contribution, adding that the agreement marks a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the UN and Italy.

** World Diabetes Day

Today is World Diabetes Day.

Observed under the theme “Diabetes and well-being”, this Day is a reminder to all of us that a healthy diet and physical activity can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, which is a chronic disease.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Michelle, and then Edie.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Just following up on your note on Gaza, on the trucks that were shot at. Does the UN have any idea where those shots came from? Was it the warring parties or was it a law-and-order issue?

Spokesman : It was a law-and-order issue.

Question : Okay, and had there been any agreement for a route to be secured from that to go somewhere?

Spokesman : We have been on the subject of looting and attacks by armed gangs in Gaza before, and this is just a demonstration of it. Obviously, before any convoy rolls, there is a security assessment and a decision is made to go or not to go. But that is in no way a 100 per cent guarantee that things will go well.

Question : And then just on Kerem Shalom, there’s been some videos circulating and I think you may have addressed this the other day, but just looking for an update on all the aid that is in Gaza waiting to be picked up. What’s going on there?

Spokesman : Yes, it’s the same thing that’s been going on for quite a while. You know, there is the fact that trucks have crossed from Israel into Gaza at Kerem Shalom is a fact. The fact that the insecurity, the lack of safe roads, the fact that this conflict is ongoing prevents us from accessing these goods at a rate that we need to be able to access them. Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Two follow-ups. Mr. Lacroix is heading to Israel. Can you tell us what he’s going to be doing there? And if the possibility of any UN peacekeeping role in a ceasefire whenever it comes in Gaza will be on the agenda?

Spokesman : I do not believe that will be on the agenda. The visit will be focused on, obviously, the UN peacekeeping role in the region, which includes the three missions, which is UNIFIL, UNDOF [United Nations Disengagement Observer Force] and UNTSO [United Nations Truce Supervision Organization]. And I mean, and Mr. Lacroix has been to Israel before.

Question : And on Haiti. What’s the status of UN flights?

Spokesman : There is none. The helicopter and the plane are not flying at this point. Benny?

Question : In your opening remarks, when you mentioned that incident, you said that the solution is to open more crossings. So, I don’t get it. If the issue is law and order, why would more crossings be helpful?

Spokesman : Let me reread you exactly what I said, Benny, so we’re on the same page, because you and I should always be on the same page, Benny.

Question : When were we not?

Spokesman : I know. I said for months we’ve been calling for the opening of more land routes both into and within Gaza but also need for increased access and security assurances. So it’s not one or the other. We do need more crossings, but frankly we need to see an end to the fighting, which is something we’ve been calling for for a while, for increased humanitarian access, for the release of all the hostages. Both things should be attainable at the same time.

Question : Right. So I have another question on another topic and that is we were just told that something that I didn’t know if true and that is that UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] is at most responsible for 30 per cent of the humanitarian aid in Gaza. Is that a good number for you?

Spokesman : I think it depends how you measure it. There is the actual aid, humanitarian that is being delivered. But I think…

Question : 30 per cent?

Spokesman : Let me finish. I’m not sure that percentage is actually correct, but that is a very narrow view of UNRWA’s role. UNRWA provides the fuel for all of the humanitarian operations.

Question : Fuel? I’m sorry.

Spokesman : The fuel, right, for all of the UN humanitarian operations. So the fuel for the WFP trucks, for WHO. They provide the platform. They provide critical services for our humanitarian operations. They’re the backbone of it. They also provide psychosocial support. They’re trying to do what they can, and the term school is not the one that should be applied, but in learning centres in some of the displacement plans. So one can always look at UNRWA through whatever lens to prove the point that those people were saying they may want to prove. But the point is that UNRWA remains the backbone of the humanitarian operations in Gaza. Madame Margaret, and then Gabriel.

Question : Two questions too please. Will Mr. Lacroix meet Israel Katz, the new Defence Minister in Israel?

Spokesman : I would not be surprised, but we’ll get you the updated. That would be his counterpoint but I will get you his dance card, so to speak.

Question : And on Haiti. So the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] has put this 30‑day flight ban on Haiti basically. So your agencies are still delivering on the ground as I understand it.

Spokesman : Right.

Question : But like do you have 30 days’ worth of stocks? In place on the ground, what do you do?

Spokesman : Well, you know, the harbour is still open.

Question : Right, but I understand the road from the harbour has not been…

Spokesman : Right. So it’s not clear to me what the level of stock is. The reason the helicopter and the plane are grounded because they’re both US registered aircraft [correction: one is US registered]. So they are subject to FAA regulation. We are working and speaking to the FAA in order to try to get derogation to allow us to use those aircraft.

Question : So if another country, let’s say, offered you aircraft, could you use them?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, obviously, the FAA ruling, as far as my limited understanding of aviation regulation is, applies to US registered aircrafts, right?

Question : And then, how do you go about asking for it? Is it the UN’s aviation department that, you know, what’s that?

Spokesman : UNHAS [United Nations Humanitarian Air Service]?

Question : ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization]. I’m thinking of ICAO, I guess.

Spokesman : Okay. No, I mean this is basically us, our security folks here actively engaged with the FAA to try to get an exemption which we hope will come quickly and we can resume operations because obviously even getting new air assets into Haiti would be a lengthy proposition. Gabriel, then Dezhi, then Pam, then Ibtisam, then Stefano. I remember that far. Yeah.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Two. The first one is, a couple of days ago, Kissufim border crossing opened and you mentioned how much aid got in on the first day. Is it still open to the best of your knowledge?

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : And the UN is still facilitating some aid going through as far as you know?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, as always, has the aid crossed into Gaza and the second question is picking it up.

Question : Okay, second question is Israel’s warfare in Gaza is consistent with the characteristics of a genocide. That was one of the findings from a committee, special UN committee that investigates Israel’s practices. In the past you’ve said that the Secretary-General, it’s not his role to call something a genocide or not. It’s up to the courts, essentially. Is that still his belief?

Spokesman : That continues to be his belief. That doesn’t stop him from, I think, and his representatives most lately, Joyce Msuya, speaking in very clear and vivid terms about what we think is going on on the ground.

Question : And can you just explain for people that aren’t UN experts per se, that saying, why doesn’t the Secretary-General call it a genocide if other people are? Can you explain that?

Spokesman : Look, other people will say what they want to say. From the Secretary-General’s standpoint, the labelling of an action as genocide has to come from a judicial authority. We’ve seen it happen in Bosnia-Herzegovina. We saw it happen also in Rwanda, to name two others. Dezhi, then Pam.

Question : Yes. On the travel of Under-Secretary-General Lacroix to Israel. We know that today Defence Minister Katz said that Israel has already expanded their operation in southern Lebanon. Will Mr. Lacroix talk to the Israeli officials only on the situation of UNIFIL or will he also urge Israel to let’s say halt the operation in south Lebanon?

Spokesman : I mean our advocacy and his advocacy on what is going on in Lebanon will continue to be the same, which is to push for a diplomatic solution, to push for a cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of the Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

Question : And yesterday, Damascus was attacked by Israeli air strikes and that according to Syrian media, 15 people were killed and 16 injured. Israel claimed that they actually hit a military-related target. So, any position from the UN?

Spokesman : We’re very much aware of these reports of air strikes. I mean from the Secretary-General’s point of view, he reiterates his deep concern over the prospect of further escalation of violence in what we all know is an extremely volatile region and an extremely volatile time. He further cautions that any miscalculation could lead to a broader conflict and calls on all concerned to exercise the utmost efforts to avoid any further escalation. And he reminds all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.

Question : Do you think Israel really cares about that?

Spokesman : I think, listen, first of all, it’s…

Question : It’s been several times, right?

Spokesman : I think it’s a question to ask the people you want to get the answer from. And second, I think it is clear to anyone and to the naked eye that the whole region and many parties in the region have blatantly disregarded international humanitarian law and international law. Pam, and then Ibtisam, then Stefano, then Adla.

Question : Thank you. Yes. Back to COP29 in Baku. The Secretary-General was there. There’s been a little bit of a brouhaha because there’s been some withdrawals. Argentina didn’t go. France’s Minister of Environment left. Does he have any opinion on what’s going on about COP? Are people waiting to see what the US will do? And second, was there any talk? There was a lot of talk here at the UN yesterday or the day before on coffee and regenerative coffee and the climate crisis and coffee production. Anything that he weighed in on that?

Spokesman : That I’m not aware of. I mean, our message to Member States is for them to actively participate in the discussions at every COP, in every multilateral setting. To state the obvious is that the climate crisis doesn’t recognize borders, right? It impacts all of us. I mean we see it with forest fires in our hometown right here, right? We see it with the floods that have devastated different parts of the world. We see it on a daily basis. Everyone should be at the table and everyone should actively participate.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Ibtisam, then Stefano, then Adla.

Question : Thank you, Steph. First, I want to follow up on Gabriel’s question. So, I understand that the term genocide for the Secretary-General to use it is a legal term, but there are other terms that he can use. And as I asked you, I think last week or maybe 10 days ago about him warning against possible ethnic cleansing in Gaza as he was quoted by the Guardian and you said back then that that he doesn’t think that, I’m paraphrasing, that it’s happening now. So my question to you is given the fact that his representatives in humanitarian organizations are talking about crimes committed, et cetera, why doesn’t he use other terms beside genocide, terms that he can use now?

Spokesman : Listen, I think we can all look back and do a word search on the way he’s described the situation in Gaza. Again, I think those have been very vivid, very clear to us. People can argue that he should use different words and different terminology and stronger words or weaker words, but I think he’s been very clear in calling out the violations of law, of international law, of international humanitarian law that we have repeatedly seen.

Question : I have another question. Human Rights Watch issued a report today in which they say that “Israeli authorities have caused the massive deliberate forced displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the widespread destruction of much of the territory since October 2023 and are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The evidence shows displacement has been systematic and part of the Israeli state policy.” Do you have any comments on that report?

Spokesman : Look, there will need to be accountability for all the crimes that have been committed in this conflict. And one of the things we’ve also been saying is that evidence needs to be kept, things need to be documented, but there will need to be accountability one way or another for what we have seen in this conflict.

Question : Sorry, just last two questions. One thing to clarify, you said about law-and-order issues in the area that you try to deliver aid to. My question is, are these areas under the Israeli control? Is it…?

Spokesman : Sorry, say again.

Question : Are these areas under the Israeli military control or where are these areas exactly where you had some people shooting at your convoys?

Spokesman : You could argue that Israel has the ultimate responsibility as the occupying Power for the maintenance of law and order right now in Gaza, throughout it. The point is that there are large parts of Gaza where if not all, I mean, as we’ve been saying, let me rephrase it. No place in Gaza is safe. Some areas, we have seen active activities by armed gangs, right, that are looting and that’s what we’ve just seen. There needs to be a better ecosystem of security for the humanitarian operations and one way to do that would be for this conflict to end.

Question : I have one more.

Spokesman : I think, yeah, one last one. Yeah.

Question : Sorry. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. Yeah. Okay. There are some media reports or social media reports. If you could confirm. I’m not sure if they’re true, but according to these reports that WFP, UNICEF and WHO are about to terminate some employer’s contracts who are originally from Gaza or were working in Gaza and left Gaza because of the situation and according to these reports, they were asked by these organizations to go back to Gaza or their contracts will be terminated.

Spokesman : Yes, I mean, I read the long post online. We’ve asked for some information how to respond to the questions that you raised.

Question : So…?

Spokesman : So at the end, the only thing I know is what I’ve read so far and I’ve asked people to give me some information so I can answer the question you’ve just asked.

Question : Okay. Thank you.

Spokesman : Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Yesterday, Philippe Lazzarini answering a question on if he will call President-elect Trump before 20 January to try to convince him to help him to save UNRWA, he basically said, yes. Does the Secretary-General want to do the same thing, I mean, he is to call Trump before?

Spokesman : Look, I think as I said to you before, as soon as I have something to report on contact between us and the incoming administration, I will share that with you. Adla?

Question : Going back to Lebanon and Mr. Lacroix, he told reporters today that the UN is looking to bolster peacekeeping troops in Lebanon to help support the Lebanese army. Is this something that’s been discussed at the Security Council?

Spokesman : It’s a valid question. I don’t know.

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : Sherwin. Then we’ll go back to you, Edie.

Question : Steph, just on this question of genocide, would a determination of genocide in Israel produce a change in response from the UN? Would it change? What would it change if there were to be a genocide determination in Israel in terms of the posture of this organization?

Spokesman : Well, it depends what part of the organization you’re talking about. I mean, if you’re talking about, I mean, our humanitarian work right now, which is on the front lines, will continue. I mean, we will go to where the needs are. We will continue to try to meet the needs of people who need our assistance. I’m not going to speculate on what may or may not happen. Obviously, any determination by a court would have legal implications. But we will continue our humanitarian work.

Question : And then in terms of this long list of accountability that you speak of, there will be accountability you say for all the crimes that have been committed.

Spokesman : There will need to be, I said.

Question : I mean, what would a timeline for that kind of accountability? It sort of seems that it’s sort of a knee-jerk reaction to say there will be accountability and that never really happens.

Spokesman : No, I said there will need to be accountability.

Question : There hasn’t been the level of accountability from the Darfur genocide that one would expect. So what are we talking about when we actually say accountability? Or is it just sort of a word salad?

Spokesman : Well, I think it’s a very serious topic. I also think that the international community, the international system has, one could argue in the last 50 years or even more strengthened its systems to have accountability. Is it at the level that it should be to meet the victims? I mean, if I were a victim of an international crime over the last decades, I would probably say no. But does it exist? Yes. Have we seen it? Yes. Does it take time? Sadly, yes. Edie, let’s get back to the ground. Yeah.

Question : Just a quick clarification. The 14 trucks that were looted, that all took place in central Gaza, I’m assuming?

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : Right. And do we know how close they were to getting to the warehouse in Deir al Balah?