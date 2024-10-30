The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General/Colombia

This morning, our Secretary-General, who is in Cali, in Colombia, where he spoke at an event on plastic pollution organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) that is part of his presence at COP16 (Conference of Parties) on Biodiversity. He noted that next month, Member States will be meeting in Busan, Republic of Korea, to negotiate a multilateral solution to end plastic pollution — a solution that is vital for people, planet and prosperity alike. He warned that plastic pollution is everywhere — all around us and even inside us — from our seas to our blood, to our brains. We are choking on plastic, he said.

The Secretary-General added that in Busan, Member States will have the chance to deliver on these promises and agree on a global treaty to end plastic pollution — once and for all.

And this morning he delivered remarks at a press event. The opening remarks were shared with you. And we are working on the questions and answers right now.

He also welcomed during the remarks the renewed efforts of President [Gustavo] Petro and his Government to accelerate the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement — including through the “Shock Plan” that focuses on concrete aspects to improve the quality of life in the prioritized territories.

The Secretary-General called on everyone to not be sidetracked from the path of dialogue.

** Lebanon

A quick update for you from the humanitarian end on Lebanon, where a joint OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs)-UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) mission today delivered essential supplies to approximately 800 households in the village of Sarafand, in southern Lebanon. The supplies include water bottles, hygiene and dignity kits, water testers, children’s clothes and first aid kits.

Also, today, a convoy by UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) delivered 5,000 litres of fuel for generators to ensure the operation of water wells and sanitation facilities in the Burj Shemali Palestinian Refugee Camp near the South Litani River function.

The situation continues to deteriorate amid escalating hostilities. Today, the Israeli army issued displacement orders for all residents of Baalbek city in the east of the country, to evacuate the entire city immediately. This prompted mass displacement and panic among residents. Strikes subsequently began several hours later. Displacement orders were also issued in several localities in Nabatieh, in the south.

Our Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, deplored the extensive harm inflicted on civilians and the destruction of critical infrastructure. He called for the violence to end immediately and reminded parties to the conflict that they must take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize harm to civilians and civilian objects.

Meanwhile, our colleagues from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) say that rural communities are facing difficulties as the conflict has also impacted agriculture.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Moving to Gaza, further to that situation, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is urging the Israeli authorities to urgently grant access for critical humanitarian activities in Jabalya, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in North Gaza. Our colleagues from OCHA emphasize the need for secure conditions to deliver aid and conduct rescue operations safely, given the ongoing military operations there.

We and our humanitarian partners are set to urgently implement critical activities in those areas as soon as Israeli authorities reopen North Gaza.

Also, I want to say that the Secretary-General is deeply shocked by reports of an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia, in North Gaza, that took place early yesterday, reportedly left at least 90 Palestinians killed or missing, including at least 25 children. This tragic loss of life, he said particularly among vulnerable people, yet again underscores the devastating human impact of the ongoing conflict, which is intensifying in the north of Gaza.

The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns the widespread killing and injury of civilians in Gaza and the ongoing displacement of the population. All parties to the conflict must comply with their obligations under international law, including the obligation to respect and protect civilians. This includes humanitarian workers and first responders, who play a vital role in mitigating suffering and providing life-saving assistance.

The obstruction of their work only deepens the suffering of the population. Aid must flow freely and safely.

The toll of the violence in Gaza is unconscionable. There must be an immediate ceasefire. And he reiterates once again his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The time to stop the bloodshed is now.

Also, throughout October, we’ve noted that North Gaza governorate has been largely inaccessible, with very few exceptions, amid reports of high casualties, direct hits on overwhelmed medical facilities, and widespread family displacement and separation.

OCHA also emphasizes the need for direct supply routes from Erez West to these areas, rather than routing all aid through Gaza City, which is the current imposed practice.

Meanwhile, in the south, OCHA today visited two locations in Absan, east of Khan Younis, to assess the situation of displaced families. One was the Saudi Centre for Cultural and Heritage in Abasan Al Kabira, which provides mental health support for children, internet access for students, and operates a community kitchen for more than 500 families. The second location was in the Al Mharaba site, which hosts 2,000 people. At this site there are no health services, limited power and insufficient water facilities.

** Haiti

A quick update for you from Haiti, where our colleagues in the UN Mission there (BINUH) report that between July and September, over 1,200 people were killed and more than 500 injured by gang violence, as well as in the fight against gangs. During the same period, the Mission also documented 170 kidnappings for ransom.

As we have mentioned in the past, violence primarily took place in the Port-au-Prince area, as well as in the Artibonite department.

The UN Mission is concerned about continuing acts of sexual violence committed by gangs against women and girls, as well as the impact of violence on children. During the reporting period, at least 59 boys and girls were killed, injured or abducted. Children were also victims of sexual violence, human trafficking and gang recruitment.

Finally, our colleagues’ data highlights the persistence of allegations of summary executions, involving specialized units of the Haitian national police.

In this context, the Mission notes initiatives from Haitian judicial authorities to fight impunity, but also continues to call on the international community to keep Haiti on its agenda and to speed up the full and speedy deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission.

** Sudan

Turning to the situation in Sudan, where the situation is as tragic. We and our humanitarian partners are extremely concerned about the plight of civilians who continue to be trapped by hostilities and are unable to escape, as well as for the safety of those who’ve chosen to move.

As we have been telling you, the situation in particular in Aj Jazira State is alarming. Local authorities are telling our humanitarian colleagues that more than 27 women and girls between the ages of 6 and 60 were subjected to rape and sexual violence. They also reported that at least six health facilities have been attacked, with two health workers reported killed.

These attacks on health facilities have severely disrupted the delivery of health services in the area. Less than one quarter of health facilities are functioning in the worst-impacted areas across Sudan.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) tells us that nearly 120,000 people — that’s about 24,000 families — have been displaced from some of the localities in Aj Jazirah just in the past ten days.

We and our partners — in particular, local organizations and volunteers which are doing a great work — are providing hot meals, food, health services and other supplies to thousands of displaced people in Gedaref and Kassala states.

We reiterate to all parties to the conflict in Sudan that civilians must be protected, including by allowing them to leave for safer areas. Attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited, and constant care must be taken to spare them. Perpetrators of serious violations must be held to account.

** Spain

And you must have seen on television today the devastating images of the torrential rains that have caused severe floods in and around Valencia, in the south of Spain.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and expresses his full solidarity with the Government and the people of Spain.

We stand ready to assist in whichever way we can.

Valencia is, you may know, is also our home; a lot of our UN colleagues there as it hosts our Global Service Centre base, which is an important logistics hub for the entire UN system.

** Security Council

And just to note that back here, this morning Caroline Ziadeh, head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), briefed Security Council members on the latest developments in Kosovo.

She said that although the situation on the ground remains fragile, in her engagements with officials in Belgrade and Pristina, as well as with partners, she sees hope for a constructive dialogue and peaceful relations.

This afternoon, the Council will hold a briefing on Ukraine. Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča will brief. We will try to get those remarks to you.

Question

Question : Thanks, Steph. You mentioned the evacuation orders for Baalbek city today in Lebanon. Baalbek is a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site. You have the Roman temples there. There were pictures today of smoke rising near them. Not on them, but near them. I haven't seen any statements from UNESCO about the preserving, protecting them. Is the SG worried about…?

Spokesman : Yes, I mean, clearly, we do not want to see any harm done to people and also to the cultural heritage. I think one of the things we've seen in conflicts in recent years is the destruction of cultural heritage that can never be replaced. So UNESCO sites do need to be protected.

Question : And should that site be blown up, would that be a war crime?

Spokesman : I can't answer that with a definitive answer, but I can tell you we do not want to see any harm done to that place. Edie Lederer of the Associated Press.

Question : Okay. Thank you, Steph. A clarification on the rapes that you just mentioned in Sudan. Was that only in Jazira state or was that in the country?

Spokesman : I mean, that was from what I gather in Jazira state. But as we know, there has been horrific instances of sexual violence in other parts of Sudan. But this one was particularly for Jazira state.

Question : And on Gaza, can we get an update on exactly what is getting into the people in need in the north and the central and southern parts of Gaza?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, a lot of that is available on the OCHA dashboard, but we'll try to get you an update as well. Dezhi, China Central Television.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Two questions. First, do you have any update of the oil tanker of Yemen? It's been quite a long time. I think UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) has to have some plan, right?

Spokesman : That's a very good question. So we'll get you an answer.

Question : Okay. Second, just moments ago, the GA just adopted a resolution called “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”. This is the thirty-second year that the GA adopted this resolution, with only two against — America and Israel. So I just want to know what's the position of the Secretary-General on this issue?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think I answered that question yesterday. But our observation is that, as you mentioned, this is not the first time this resolution has been voted. It has not been implemented. And meanwhile, I think the economic burden on Cuba and the Cuban people continues.

Question : So will the Secretary-General urge the USA to follow them?

Spokesman : We urge for all Member States to follow all resolutions. Mike?

Question : Have there been any initial discussions at any level between the UN/UNRWA and Israeli officials, COGAT, elsewhere, about the possible implementation of the laws that were passed on Monday?

Spokesman : I mean, the communication was, as you know, the letter sent by the Secretary-General yesterday to the Prime Minister of Israel. As I mentioned yesterday, there's been no official contact, despite efforts, between UNRWA and the Israeli Government, their counterpart, which is the Foreign Ministry. There remain operational contacts on a daily basis, of course. But you know, our position is that we do not want to see this law implemented. We hope it does not get implemented, because if it does, it will have devastating consequences. And it is clear for us that there is no replacement for UNRWA. And I would say that we were very heartened to read the press statement issued by the Security Council on that earlier today.

Question : Even within the operational? I mean, this is an operational issue in addition to a legal issue. Even at the operation level?

Spokesman : I mean, listen, on the operational issue, if UNRWA has to close its health centres, its schools, its nutrition programme, all of that, what will happen as warranted under international law is that Israel will then have to take responsibility for delivering these services to the people in areas under which they have authority.

Question : A follow-up to that. The letter from the Secretary-General to the Prime Minister included a suggestion, a veiled threat, I don't know what you want to call it, that the case could be taken to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Is there a timeline?

Spokesman : No, it's not a veiled threat. It's a statement of fact that in a number of legal instruments and the ones on — I think this refers to privileges and immunities — if there is a disagreement between the parties, then there is a mechanism to try to resolve that disagreement. And this one goes through the International Court of Justice.

Question : So what's the timeline on that? Do you know?

Spokesman : Well, first of all, the law has not been implemented. Michelle, and then I think we have to get our guests.

Question : Just a quick follow-up on that. The law will bar UNRWA from operating in Israel.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : So does the UN believe that it can continue to try and operate in Gaza and the West Bank?

Spokesman : No, listen, it is under Israel and also areas in which Israel controls. If the law is fully implemented, UNRWA will not be able to operate in Gaza or the Occupied West Bank.

Question : And I guess no response from the Israeli Prime Minister [inaudible]?