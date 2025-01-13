New Permanent Representative of Senegal Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Senegal to the United Nations, Coly Seck, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Seck served as Senegal’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva between October 2016 and August 2024. Between January and December 2019, he also served as Chairman of the United Nations Human Rights Council, and between November 2016 and December 2018 as Chairman of the French-speaking Ambassadors Group in Geneva.

Between March 2017 and June 2019, Mr. Seck served as Chairman of the Dispute Settlement Body in Special Session of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Prior to that, he was appointed as Chairman of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva between March and May 2017.

In Senegal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Seck served as Chief of Staff to the Minister for Foreign Affairs between November 2012 and October 2016. Also at the Ministry, he worked as Director of International Organizations from November 2011 to November 2012. From November 2004 to December 2010, he served as Second Counsellor and First Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the United Nations.

Mr. Seck received a graduate degree in diplomacy from Ecole Nationale d’Administration in Strasbourg, France. He also has a Master of Legal Studies and a Bachelor of Public Law from Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar.