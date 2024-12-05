New Permanent Observer for Caribbean Community Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Leslie L. Wade, presented her letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Wade — a national of Saint Kitts and Nevis —held several positions in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, most recently as Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development, where she headed the Inter-Organizational and Inter-Institutional Support Branch from 2009 to 2023.

Her previous roles include Senior Liaison Officer at the New York Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Economic Affairs Officer specializing in regional economic integration and trade at the UN Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) first in Santiago, Chile, then in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and in Mexico City, Mexico. She also served at the UN Office of the Special Adviser on Africa and the Least Developed Countries.

Ms. Wade holds a doctorate in political science from Howard University, United States.