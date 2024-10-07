New Permanent Representative of Sweden Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations, Nicola Clase, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to this appointment she was her country’s Ambassador to Finland, a position she has held since 2020, and from 2010 to 2016, its Ambassador to the United Kingdom. In the interim, she served as the Ambassador and Coordinator for Migration and Refugee Issues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ms. Clase first joined that ministry in 1991 and has held various senior roles at home and abroad, including State Secretary for Foreign and European Union Affairs in her Prime Minister’s Office, and Minister at Sweden’s Embassy in Copenhagen.

She also served as Chief Foreign Policy Adviser and Head of International Department of the Moderate Party, from 2004 to 2006 and from 2000 to 2002.

Ms. Clase holds a Master of Arts degree from Stockholm University in East Asian Studies. She speaks Swedish, English, French and Chinese.