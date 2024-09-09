New Permanent Representative of Nauru Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Nauru to the United Nations, Lara Erab Daniel, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, from 2022 to 2024, Ms. Daniel served as Policy Analyst in Nauru’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. During that time, she also held the title of Assistant Director in the Pacific Affairs Division before being promoted to Director of that Department.

She served as Scholarship Manager at Nauru’s Department of Education between 2020 and 2021. Prior to that, between 2016 and 2020, she served as Administration Officer for the Nauru Air Corporation. In 2015, she held the title of Director for Asia Division at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Between 2011 and 2015, Ms. Daniel served as Second Secretary at Nauru’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. While at that post, she also served as Executive Secretary of the Alliance of Small Island States when Nauru held the Alliance’s Chairmanship from 2012 to 2014.

Ms. Daniel was appointed Vice-Consul of the Nauru Consulate General in Brisbane, Australia, between 2010 and 2011. Prior to serving as Director for OPC at Nauru’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade between 2007 and 2010, she also held the post of Liaison Officer for OPC at the Department between 2006 and 2007.

Ms. Daniel began her career in Nauru’s Department of Education as a teacher’s aide in 1990. She also worked as a senior reporter at the Nauru Bulletin in her country’s Media Bureau between 1996 and 1998. From 1999 to 2006, Ms. Daniel served as a Senior Fisheries Officer at Nauru’s Fisheries and Marine Resources Authority where she also served as Secretary to the Board.

Ms. Daniel attended the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, as well as the Launceston Church Grammar School and Broadland Girls Grammar School, both located in Tasmania, Australia.