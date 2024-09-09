New Permanent Representative of Andorra Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Andorra to the United Nations, Joan Forner Rovira, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he served as his country’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe since 2019 and as Ambassador, Chargé d’affaires a.i., to the UN Office in Geneva from 2019 to 2021. He also represented his country at the Council of Europe as Deputy Permanent Representative from 2015 to 2017 and from 2013 to 2014, as well as Chargé d’affaires from 2014 to 2015.

Additionally, Mr. Rovira has held a variety of positions in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of the Department of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation in 2019; Director of the Department of Bilateral and Consular Affairs from 2017 to 2019; and Legal Adviser in the International Conventions Department from 2010 to 2013.

His other roles included Minister Counsellor in his country’s Embassy in Spain from 2002 to 2007 and in Andorra’s Permanent Mission to the UN from 1993 to 2000.

He holds a law degree from the University of Barcelona in Spain, a Master of Science degree from New York University in the United States and a degree in Andorran law from the University of Andorra.