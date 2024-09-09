New Permanent Representative of Iceland Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Iceland to the United Nations, Anna Jóhannsdóttir, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Jóhannsdóttir served as the Deputy Permanent Secretary of State in her country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2020. She also held several other positions in that Ministry, including Director General of the Directorate for Legal and Executive Affairs from 2019 to 2024; Head of Department, member of the Main Negotiating Committee on Iceland’s accession to the European Union from 2009 to 2010; Director of Department and Minister Counsellor of the Iceland Crisis Response Unit from 2006 to 2009; and First Secretary in the Directorate for External Trade from 2001 to 2005.

Her other roles include Iceland’s Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from 2013 to 2019, Foreign Policy Adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office from 2010 to 2013 and Ambassador to the State of Palestine from 2011 to 2013.

Ms. Jóhannsdóttir holds a law degree from the University of Iceland, a master’s degree in European and international economic law from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Iceland.