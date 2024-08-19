New Permanent Representative of Peru Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations, Enrique Armando Román Morey, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Román Morey held numerous positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his country’s diplomatic missions abroad. He is currently the Main Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was elected Inspector — a member of the Joint Inspection Unit — at the United Nations. He also served as Peru’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2011 to 2013, holding key roles such as Vice-President of the General Assembly, Acting President of the General Assembly, Vice-President of the Economic and Social Council and Chairman of the Disarmament Commission.

Likewise, Mr. Román Morey served as Deputy Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament and Director of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs in Geneva, between 2000 and 2005. During this period, he led international conferences, such as the Review of the Biological Weapons Convention and the fourth and fifth Meetings of the States Parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines.

From 1993 to 1997, Mr. Román Morey served as Secretary-General of the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean, and was subsequently re-elected by acclamation for a second term.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4335 of 2 December 2011.