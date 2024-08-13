New Permanent Representative of Kenya Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations, Erastus Ekitela Lokaale, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Lokaale served as the Head of the Presidential Secretariat on the South Sudan Peace Process from January 2024. From July to December 2023, he was a Climate Change Advisor at Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. Since September 2022, Mr. Lokaale been a managing partner at Northern Consulting Solutions, a Kenyan consulting firm with focus on climate change, governance and human rights.

From 2017 to 2022, he was the Speaker of the County Assembly of Turkana, after working as a Programme Specialist and Programme Manager at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Kenya, from 2009 to 2017 and a Human Rights Officer with Oxfam NOVIB in Somalia, from 2007 to 2008. Prior to that, he held roles as a Programme Officer for the Kenya Human Rights Commission, from 2006 to 2007, and the Centre for Minority Rights Development, from 2003 to 2004.

He received his bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Nairobi in Kenya and a master’s degree in international development law and human rights from the University of Warwick in United Kingdom. He speaks English, Kiswahili and Turkana languages.