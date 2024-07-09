New Permanent Representative of Paraguay Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Paraguay to the United Nations, Marcelo Eliseo Scappini Ricciardi, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Scappini Ricciardi was the Permanent Representative of Paraguay to the United Nations Office in Geneva from March 2022 to May 2024. Before that, he was his country’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs from July 2021 to March 2022, Director General for Bilateral Policy from January 2021 to July 2021, and Director General for Human Rights from March 2017 to January 2021. He served as the Deputy Permanent Representative of Paraguay to the UN in New York from May 2012 to March 2017.

Mr. Scappini Ricciardi was posted at the Paraguayan Embassy to Argentina from January 2010 to April 2012. From October 2004 to February 2008, he was Deputy Permanent Representative of Paraguay to the Latin American Association for Integration and the Common Market of the South. He served at the Embassy of Paraguay to Spain from September 1997 to September 2000, and at the Embassy of Paraguay to Colombia from November 1994 to September 1997. He has held numerous other posts at Paraguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Scappini Ricciardi completed a specialization in international cooperation for development at the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Santo Tomas University in Bogota, Columbia, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Catholic University of Asuncion in Paraguay.