New Permanent Representative of Central African Republic Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Central African Republic to the United Nations, Marius Aristide Hoja Nzessioué, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Nzessioué was charge d'affaires ad interim at the Permanent Mission of the Central African Republic to the United Nations, in New York, since December 2021, having joined the Mission in December 2020 as an economic adviser.

Beginning his career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013, Mr. Nzessioué was stationed in Brussels from July 2013 to November 2020, as an economic adviser, then First Acting Adviser, at the embassy of the Central African Republic to the Benelux countries and the European Union.

He holds master's degrees in economic analysis and international development, as well as in economic analysis and policy, from the University of Auvergne, as well as a certificate in international diplomacy from EGMONT, the Royal Institute of International Relations.

Mr. Nzessioué speaks French, Sango and English.