New Permanent Representative of Marshall Islands Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Marshall Islands to the United Nations, John M. Silk, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Silk was a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the President of his country from January 2024 to May 2024 and its Minister for Natural Resources and Commerce from November 2021 to January 2024.

From March 2009 to January 2012 and from February 2016 to January 2020, he served as Minister for Foreign Affairs, and prior to that, from January 2000 to January 2008, as Minister for Resources and Development. He was a Member of Parliament from January 2000 to January 2024.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Regis University, in Denver, Colorado, United States, in 1979.

Born in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, on 15 September 1956, he is married and has five children.