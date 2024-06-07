New Permanent Representative of Thailand Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, Cherdchai Chaivaivid, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Chaivaivid has served as the Director-General of his Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Economic Affairs since 2019. He also held other positions in that Ministry — specifically, its Department of East Asian Affairs — including Director of Division IV from 2012 to 2017 and Chief of Japan Section from 2005 to 2009, as well as working on the Viet Nam Desk in 2004 and the Myanmar Desk from 2001 to 2003. Between 1994 and 1997, he was Third Secretary in the South Asia Division of the Ministry’s Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs.

Mr. Chaivaivid also has served in his country’s embassies abroad, including as Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission in Tokyo from 2017 to 2019, Counsellor and Head of Chancery in Ottawa from 2009 to 2012 and First Secretary in Kuala Lumpur from 1997 to 2001.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, and a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Kent in Canterbury, United Kingdom.