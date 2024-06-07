New Permanent Representative of Bhutan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations, Pema Lektup Dorji, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he had been Permanent Representative-designate of Bhutan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York since April 2023.

From July 2017 to March 2023, he headed the Department of Immigration at his country’s Ministry of Home Affairs in Thimphu as Director General. He also served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York between April 2014 and June 2017.

He was Chief of the Division (International Organizations), Multilateral Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thimphu from July 2012 to March 2014, and Director (Bhutan) at the Secretariat of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation in Kathmandu between December 2008 and June 2012.

Joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992, he has worked in various capacities at headquarters and served at his country’s embassies in New Delhi and Dhaka.

He holds a Master of Arts in international law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University in the United States. He also obtained a Master of Arts in political science from the University of Delhi in India after graduating the institution’s St. Stephen’s College with a Bachelor of Arts.