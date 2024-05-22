New Permanent Observer for Gulf Cooperation Council Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf to the United Nations, Khalid Sulaiman Ba Omar, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he was head of the International Organization Department at Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2022 to April 2024, having previously served as head of the European Union Department from 2019 to 2022.

Between 2016 and 2019, he was a strategic instructor at the National Defence College of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was also Oman’s Ambassador to Germany from 2012 to 2016 and South Africa from 2007 to 2012, after having served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Oman in Vienna, Austria, from 2005 to 2007 and as Counsellor responsible for the international organizations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), from 2004 to 2005.

He was First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Oman to New York from 1998 to 2004.

Born in 1964, he obtained master’s degrees in international relations from New York University in the United States and political economy from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in economy from Seattle University in the United States.