New Permanent Representative of China Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Fu Cong, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he was Ambassador, Head of Mission of China to the European Union, having previously served as Director-General of the Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 2018 to 2022.

He served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland between 2014 and 2018, focusing primarily on disarmament affairs.

Mr. Fu was Cyber Affairs Coordinator at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2014, and Adviser to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2007 to 2013.

From 2005 to 2007, he was Counsellor and Minister-Counsellor at his country’s Permanent Mission to the UN Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, having served as Deputy Director-General of Foreign Affairs (Overseas Chinese Affairs), Office of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from 2004 to 2005.

He was Second Secretary, Division Director, Counsellor and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Arms Control at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2004.

Born in June 1965, Mr. Fu started his diplomatic career in 1987 after graduating from university. He is married with a daughter.