New Permanent Representative of United Arab Emirates Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Abushahab, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he served as his country’s Deputy Permanent Representative from 2021 to date. Before that, he was his country’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union from 2017 to 2021.

He has also held a variety of positions within the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his diplomatic career. These included his time as Director of Policy Planning from 2013 to 2017, during which he worked on projects such as establishing the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and launching the Sawab Center for countering online radicalization.

Additionally, Mr. Abushahab was the Director of the Department of American and Pacific Affairs from 2012 to 2013 and headed the International Climate Change Division in the Ministry’s Directorate of Energy and Climate Change from 2010 to 2012. In that role, he led several delegations to negotiations relating to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, managed his country’s engagement in the Clean Energy Ministerial and represented the United Arab Emirates in the G-20 Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency Working Group.

Earlier in his career, he worked in his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 2005 to 2010, representing the United Arab Emirates in the First and Second Committees.

Mr. Abushahab holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from American University in Washington, D.C.