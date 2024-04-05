New Permanent Observer for University for Peace Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer for the University for Peace to the United Nations, Ramu Damodaran, presented his Letter of Appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he served the United Nations extensively, working for the Organization from 1989 to 1991, and again from 1994 to 2021 — most recently directing the Partnerships and Public Engagement Service in the Department of Global Communications. He also served as Secretary of the General Assembly’s Committee on Information from 2011 to 2021.

Before he joined the United Nations, Mr. Damodaran served in India’s Foreign Service, working at his country’s diplomatic missions in Moscow and at the United Nations. He also held a number of assignments in New Delhi that included a range of government ministries, including those relating to external affairs, defence, home affairs and human-resource development and planning.

At the United Nations, he was India’s delegate to the Fourth Committee and the Special Committee on Decolonization, also chairing the drafting committee of the United Nations Council for Namibia as that country — then administered by the UN — moved to sovereignty and independence. He also served as Secretary of the Secretary-General’s mission to Kuwait in 1991 in the wake of Iraq’s occupation of that country.

Mr. Damodaran holds a master’s degree in history from the University of Delhi.