New Permanent Representative of Albania Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Albania to the United Nations, Suela Janina, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, she held the position of Ambassador to the European Union from 2014 to 2024.

Between 2012 and 2014, she served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Albania as Director at the Department for Treaties and International Law, and later, as General Director for Multilateral Relations.

From 2004 to 2007, she was counsel at the General Consulate of Albania in Milan, and from 1999, until then, she was a legal expert in the Department for Treaties and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, she has experience serving on UN committees, including as Chair and Vice-Chair of United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearance. She also served an Alternate Arbitrator at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Court of Conciliation and Arbitration and as a Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Born in 1976, Ms. Janina holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Tirana, a master’s degree in democracy and human rights jointly awarded by the University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and University of Bologna (Italy) and a doctorate in international law from the University of Tirana.