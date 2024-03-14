New Permanent Representative of Argentina Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations, Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he held the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to the Russian Federation from 2017 to 2020, concurrently representing the country in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Between 2015 and 2017, he represented his country in the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies. He also served as Director of Planning for Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship of the Argentine Republic.

From 2011 to 2015, he was attached to the Ministry’s Secretariat of Foreign Relations, having previously served as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Commemoration of the Bicentennial of Argentine Independence from 2009 to 2010, and as a foreign policy adviser to his country’s Vice-President from 2003 to 2007.

Mr. Lagorio was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Argentina in the United States from 2000 to 2003 and Director of International Environmental Agreements at the foreign ministry between 1998 and 2000.

Additionally, he has experience serving on UN committees, including as President of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations and the Committee on Information.

Mr. Lagorio holds a master’s degree in political science from the City University of New York and a master’s degree in political science — specializing in international relations — from the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina.