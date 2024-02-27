New Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste to the United Nations, Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Babo Soares was the seventh Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, from 2018 to 2020.

He also held several other senior government positions, including Coordinating Minister of State Administration Affairs and Justice Affairs and Minister for State Administration from 2015 to 2017 and Minister for Justice from 2012 to 2015. Additionally, he was a member of the Superior Council for Defence and Security from 2004 to 2005.

Founding member of Congresso Nacional de Reconstrução de Timor (CNRT), one of the major political parties, led by former freedom fighter Xanana Gusmão, Mr. Babo Soares is the current President of the National Directive Council (CDN) of the party. From 2007 to 2017, he was elected its Secretary-General.

From 2012 to 2023, Mr. Babo Soares was a Member of Timor-Leste’s Superior/Supreme Council of Defence and Security, a position he already held from 2004 to 2005. He also served as deputy head of the Superior Council of Magistrate for two consecutive periods between 2007 and 2011, representing the Governo da RDTL.

Mr. Babo Soares was professionally engaged with universities and other sociopolitical organizations in Timor-Leste before its independence in 2002, after which he wrote extensively on Timor-Leste and actively led and occupied many positions in successive Governments, including Co-Chairman of the Indonesia-Timor-Leste Commission of Truth and Friendship between 2005 and 2008.

He is also active in the academic sphere. He was a lecturer at the Institute of national defence from 2015 to 2023, Dean of Postgraduate Studies at the University of Peace in Timor-Leste from 2008 to 2015 and lecturer at National University of Timor-Leste from 1992 to 2010.

Born in 1966 in Ermera municipality, Mr. Babo Soares holds a bachelor’s degree in constitutional law from Udayana University in Indonesia, a master’s degree in development studies from Massey University in New Zealand and a doctorate in anthropology from the Australian National University.

He is fluent in Portuguese, English, Malay, Tetum and Mambae.