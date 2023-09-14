Activities of Secretary-General in Indonesia, 6-8 September

On Wednesday, 6 September, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Jakarta from Nairobi to attend the thirteenth Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-United Nations Summit.

Speaking to the Summit participants on Thursday, the Secretary-General noted the strong partnership that exists between the two organizations, notably since the adoption of the UN/ASEAN comprehensive partnership 10 years ago. In a world of growing fragmentation, he congratulated ASEAN for its continued support for multilateral solutions and all its efforts towards bridge-building, dialogue and conflict prevention.

Speaking about the situation in Myanmar, he said that “brutal violence, worsening poverty and systematic repression are crushing hopes for a return to democracy”. Mr. Guterres reiterated his call on the military authorities of Myanmar to free all detained leaders and political prisoners and open the door towards the full restoration of democratic rule.

The Secretary-General also told the assembled leaders that ASEAN is uniquely positioned to set an example to the world when it comes to fighting climate change and protecting biodiversity. He commended those ASEAN member States who are taking the bold decision to accelerate the phaseout of coal and jump-start a fair and inclusive renewables revolution. (See Press Release SG/SM/21928.)

In remarks to the press prior to the Summit, Mr. Guterres said that ASEAN has been an important factor for unity in a divided world. Mr. Guterres also met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. On the sidelines of the meeting, the Secretary-General met with Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia; Nanaia Mahuta, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of New Zealand; and Li Qiang, Premier of China.

Prior to leaving Jakarta, the Secretary-General also met with the UN country team in Indonesia. He then travelled to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit.