Activities of Secretary-General in Trinidad and Tobago, 2-4 July

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres flew from Miami to Port-au-Prince on the morning of Sunday, 2 July.

He was received in Port of Spain by the Resident Coordinator, Joanna Kazana, and her team. From the airport, the Secretary-General visited the Asa Wright Nature Centre and Lodge in the Arima Valley, where he was able to observe some of the bird species that are under conservation at the Centre. He also visited an energy efficiency project carried out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which has installed hydrocarbon air-conditioning at the Centre’s lodge. The Secretary-General also went for a short walk on the Centre’s nature trails and learned of the conservation efforts and the United Nations work with the Centre.

That evening, the Secretary-General made a short stop at Maracas Beach before heading to his hotel.

The next day, the Secretary-General met with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, at the Prime Minister’s Residence and Diplomatic Centre. They first had a tête-à-tête, which was followed by a bilateral meeting.

After their meetings, the Secretary-general and Mr. Rowley held a joint press conference in which the Secretary-General said that while Caribbean nations may be small in size, they are taking on the largest challenges of our age such as the climate crisis, finance justice, and sustainable development.

He spoke of his trip to Haiti the day before and repeated his call on partners to increase support for Haiti’s national police — in the form of financing, training or equipment. He also urged more ambitious action against the climate crisis that is threatening the very survival of small island and low-lying coastal states.

Later that morning, the Secretary-General met with United Nations staff and took a group photo with them at the Brix Hotel. He then had a meeting with United Nations country team members.

In the afternoon, he had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-soo.

In the evening, the Secretary-General spoke at the opening ceremony of the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He told Caribbean leaders that the international community is failing Haiti — not for the first time — and added that solidarity with Haiti is not a question of generosity — it’s an imperative of moral justice and a matter of redressing past wrongs. The Secretary-General said he would continue to push for a non-United Nations force — authorized by the Security ‎Council — to support efforts of the Haitian authorities. “This remains the most promising option to address the gang ‎violence, improve humanitarian access and protect human rights,” he said.

He also thanked Caribbean leaders for helping show the way — including by taking bold actions to strengthen adaptation and pioneer innovative climate measures, such as investing in decentralized renewable energy. (See Press Release SG/SM/21861.)

After the opening ceremony, the Secretary-General took part in a working session with Caribbean leaders which focused on Haiti.

That night, he attended a reception hosted by the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, at her house.

On Tuesday, 4 July, the Secretary-General woke up at 2 a.m. to deliver remarks live to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, which was hosted by the Government of India. He told leaders that differences among countries have been aggravated by the diverging approaches to global crises, contrasting views on non-traditional security threats and the consequences of COVID-19 and the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine. But, he stressed that global challenges, from the climate crisis to growing inequality and the governance of new technology, can only be resolved through dialogue and cooperation. The Secretary-General also urged Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders to strongly engage in preparations for the Sustainable Development Goals Summit and the Climate Ambition Summit in September, and the Summit of the Future next year. Let us work together for global solutions that advance peace and security, sustainable development and human rights for all, he said. (See Press Release SG/SM/21862.)

The Secretary-General left Trinidad and Tobago that morning and he arrived in New York on Tuesday afternoon.