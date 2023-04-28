Activities of Secretary-General in Washington, D.C., 26-28 April

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, accompanied by his wife, Catarina Vaz Pinto, arrived in Washington, D.C., from New York on Wednesday morning, 26 April.

His first event was a joint meeting with United States Senators Patty Murray and Susan Collins of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

That was followed by one with United States Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, Chairman of the House State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee.

He then held separate meetings with House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member United States Representative Rosa DeLauro; Representative Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and United States Representative Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

On Thursday morning he met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

They discussed the importance of multilateral efforts to address current security challenges, such as the conflict in Sudan and the critical importance for an immediate fully respected ceasefire and the urgent need to alleviate the plight of affected civilians; international engagement in Afghanistan, notably to support the rights of women and girls; and other topics of mutual interest, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Secretary-General underlined the importance of reforms of international multilateral institutions, notably the United Nations and the Bretton Woods institutions.

The Secretary-General also raised a number of issues related to the host country agreement.

In comments to the press before the meeting, the Secretary-General said that in this troubled world, cooperation between the United States and the United Nations is essential.

Later that day, he met with United States Representative Chris Smith, Chairman of Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations.

The Secretary-General and Ms. Vaz Pinto also visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Secretary-General returned to New York Friday morning, 28 April.