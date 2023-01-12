Activities of Secretary-General in Switzerland, 9 January

On Monday, 9 January, in Geneva, the Secretary-General co-hosted the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, along with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

This high-level conference aimed to generate international support to those impacted by last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan, and to rebuild damaged infrastructure in a climate-resilient manner.

In his remarks during the opening session, the Secretary-General called on the international community to match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with its own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future. (See Press Release SG/SM/21650.)

During a press encounter with Prime Minister Sharif, the Secretary-General said that support for Pakistan should happen in three fundamental ways — with massive investments to rebuild homes and infrastructure, to jump-start jobs and agriculture and to ensure access to technology and knowledge to withstand future disasters.

He also renewed his call for climate action and a reform of the global financial system.

During the conference, delegations recalled their assistance to the immediate relief efforts and affirmed their support to the people of Pakistan for a resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Delegations expressed their solidarity and announced commitments of financial support to the realization of the objectives and priority areas outlined in Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework — also known as the 4RF — as well as to ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Taken as a whole, these commitments totaled more than $9 billion from both bilateral and multilateral partners. Developing countries pledged more than half the amount needed to support the 4RF. Further announcements for in-kind support were made by a number of delegations.

A statement by the co-chairs was issued at the end of the conference and presented more details about the discussions and commitments.

The Secretary-General travelled back to New York on that same day.