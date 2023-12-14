Secretary-General, in International Migrants Day Message, Urges Humane, Orderly Management of Migration to Secure Safer, More Prosperous Future for All

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Migrants Day, observed on 18 December:

Migration is a fact of life and a force for good. It promotes the exchange of knowledge and ideas and contributes to economic growth. It enables millions of people to pursue opportunities and improve their lives.

At the same time, poorly governed migration is a cause of great suffering. It forces people into the cruel realm of traffickers, where they face exploitation, abuse and even death. It undermines trust in governance and institutions, inflames social tensions and corrodes our common humanity.

On International Migrants Day, we highlight the urgent need for safe migration governance rooted in solidarity, partnership and respect for human rights.

Five years ago, the international community adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. This has become an important reference point and resource for Member States to assess actions, enhance cooperation and expand rights-based pathways for migration.

Yet such measures remain the exception, not the norm. Today and every day, we must work towards a more humane and orderly management of migration for the benefit of all, including communities of origin, transit and destination.

Together, let us secure a safer and more prosperous future for all.